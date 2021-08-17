BILT Wins Spot On Inc. 5000 List

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BILT Incorporated, creators of the 3D instruction app, is ranked #647 on Inc. magazine's annual list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second year the customer experience innovator has made the list, but this year's award includes 2020's pandemic growth numbers. BILT's three-year revenue growth is 750 percent.

This is the result of an outward mindset & laser focus on supporting our brand partners," says BILT CEO Nate Henderson.

"This is a natural result of the team's outward mindset and laser focus on supporting our brand partners," says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. "Now we're heading into an exciting phase of hyper-growth." BILT secured $9 million in expansion capital from Silverton Partners last month.

BILT revolutionizes the customer experience for products requiring assembly, installation, maintenance, and repair. With the rise of ecommerce and the need for expedited shipping, products are increasingly being flat packed into smaller boxes, leading to a greater demand for set up at home. BILT replaces difficult-to-decipher paper instructions and video by allowing users to manipulate animated 3D images on a touchscreen.

"We've expanded our c-suite and made several critical hires this month," says BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi. "We're on an exciting trajectory." The company will announce new leaders responsible for strategy and sales next month.

The company's mission is to create an experience so enabling and empowering it turns consumers into promoters of the brands they serve. With millions of users in more than 200 countries, BILT provides manipulatable, animated instructions for thousands of products including Weber grills, Delta faucets, NordicTrack fitness equipment, Whalen furniture, Yale locks, Lifetime basketball hoops, Springfree trampolines, Genie garage door openers, Backyard Discovery playsets, and Home Depot private label products including Hampton Bay outdoor furniture and Home Decorators Collection fireplaces and ceiling fans.

With voice, text, and animated image guidance, users can replay steps instantly. They can zoom in or rotate 3D images for improved clarity or a better angle. BILT increases Net Promoter ® Scores (NPS), star ratings, add-to-cart, and conversion rates while reducing assembly time, product returns, calls to customer support, and errors. BILT empowers brands with analytics including product ratings & reviews and provides a new way for companies to connect to their consumers. Download BILT from the App Store or Google Play or go to BILTapp.com for more.

Media Contact: Juliette Qureshi (703) 554-3020 juliette@biltcorp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bilt-wins-spot-on-inc-5000-list-301357376.html

SOURCE BILT Incorporated