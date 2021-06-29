Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation Announces Unaudited Results For The First Quarter Of 2021

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation (PINK SHEETS:BLMC) has posted its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2021 on the Company's website, www.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation (PINK SHEETS:BLMC) has posted its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2021 on the Company's website, www.biloximarshlandscorp.com.

In our March 29, 2021 annual letter to shareholders, we reported that due to staffing and other issues related to COVID 19, B&L Exploration, LLC ("BLX"), in which the Company has a 75% membership interest, and B&L Resources, LLC ("BLR"), in which the Company has a 50% membership interest, delayed the completion of proved reserves studies until mid-year of 2021. Tables reflecting the volumes of reserves, are now available on our website, www.biloximarshlandscorp.com.

