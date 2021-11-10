Billy Goat Brands Investee Evanesce Closes Oversubscribed $10.1 Million Series B Funding Round

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG") focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Evanesce Packaging Solutions Inc. (" Evanesce" or the " Portfolio Business"), has closed an oversubscribed CAD 10.1 million Series B funding round (the " Series B Round"). Due to strong demand, the Series B Round closely follows the completion of Evanesce's Series A financing in February 2021, in which GOAT's Portfolio Business raised a total of CAD 15 million. Evanesce is a sustainable technology innovator, developing standard disposable food containers using a patented molded starch technology comprised of plant-based by-products that is 100% compostable and decomposes in 90 days.

Evanesce is planning to use the proceeds to bolster its competitive strategy and accelerate manufacturing plans, all in pursuit of the goal of becoming the leading green packaging solutions provider on the market. More specifically, the Series B Round will provide a means to further increase the Portfolio Business' manufacturing capacity. To date, Evanesce has been aggressively expanding its North American operations through the recent opening of a manufacturing facility in Early Branch, South Carolina, as well as utilizing a second facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The use of proceeds will also go toward the purchase of new equipment to increase the output of Evanesce's polylactic acid biopolymer and molded starch product lines, as well as adding to its operations teams and advancing sales opportunities.

GOAT's equity stake in Evanesce strongly positions its ESG-focused portfolio in the green packaging solutions market. As the global packaging market is expected to reach over USD 1.2 trillion by 2028 1, Evanesce's innovative technologies will help to the use of curb single-use plastics and provide a sustainable alternative to the mass consumption and pollution of microplastics waste. The Company's investment in Evanesce is part of GOAT's strategy to identify and incubate companies focused on the blue economy.

Management Commentary

"The closure of another successful funding round enables Evanesce to accelerate its growth strategy to meet the growing market demand for sustainable food service and packaging solutions," says Douglas Horne, Founder and CEO of Evanesce. "Evanesce is committed to replace single-use plastics and Styrofoam packaging with plant-based, compostable alternatives that are scalable, cost effective and truly sustainable."

"We are thrilled to see such strong investor demand for Evanesce's equity, as it both validates GOAT's earlier investment in the Portfolio Business and demonstrates the continuing market support for green packaging solutions. I would like to congratulate Douglas and his team on the Series B Round and look forward to Evanesce deploying the CAD 10.1 million of capital toward achieving scale without comprising on its goal of providing sustainable products to help the environment," said Tony Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of GOAT. "GOAT is committed to supporting Evanesce's vision of disrupting the sustainable packaging market. Our investment in Evanesce is a strong example of a satisfying outcome of GOAT's due diligence process for early-stage, ESG-focused companies," said Mr. Harris.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the blue economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

