Billtrust To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust (the "Company"), a leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020 , members of the Company's management team will be participating in a fireside chat at Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 4:30PM ET .

, members of the Company's management team will be participating in a fireside chat at Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference. The fireside chat will begin at . On Thursday, December 3, 2020 , members of the Company's management team will be participating in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 9:20AM ET .

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available from the Company's investor relations website at https://www.billtrust.com/about/investors.

What is Billtrust? Billtrust is the leader in the digital transformation of order-to-cash and the future of B2B payments. As the premier B2B accounts receivable automation software provider for many of the world's leading brands, we make everything about payments easier including e-commerce , credit decisioning , invoicing , payments , cash application and collections , as well as streamlined electronic payment delivery through our innovative Business Payments Network (BPN). With a focus on improving DSO and making it simple for companies to get paid quickly, our integrated, cloud-based accounts receivable platform accelerates cash flow, reduces manual labor, grows revenue and increases profitability. We help thousands of customers representing more than $1 trillion in annual payment volume achieve greater efficiency.

SOURCE Billtrust