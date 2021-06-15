BillionToOne Appoints Nipun Soni, CFA, CPA As The First Chief Financial Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BillionToOne, Inc., the precision diagnostics company announced today the appointment of Nipun Soni, CFA, CPA as the first Chief Financial Officer.

Nipun is a seasoned finance executive with over 20 years of broad financial experience spanning across high growth public companies in the technology and healthcare sectors. Most recently, as the Senior Vice President of Finance at Guardant Health, Nipun led over $1 billion in equity and debt capital raise and helped scale the finance organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nipun as our Chief Financial Officer," said Oguzhan Atay, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of BillionToOne. "Nipun is an extraordinary leader who has tremendous experience in high-growth companies. I look forward to working with Nipun to further grow our product offerings and commercial presence and to further advance our mission of making molecular diagnostics more accurate, accessible, and affordable for all."

"I am very excited to join BillionToOne and be part of this mission-driven organization," said Nipun Soni, BillionToOne's new CFO. "The Company's technology offers unique capabilities in improving the accuracy of precision diagnostics to a single DNA molecule count level. I look forward to working with an amazing team of talented individuals at BillionToOne, as we continue to scale our business by offering tests and services that empower clinicians and patients to make confident medical decisions."

About BillionToOneBillionToOne, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is a precision diagnostics company with a mission to make molecular diagnostics more accurate, efficient, and accessible for all. The company's patent-pending QCT molecular counter platform is the only technology platform that can accurately count DNA molecules to the single-count level. BillionToOne's flagship product, UNITY, is the first and only noninvasive prenatal screening that tests fetal cell-free DNA for cystic fibrosis (CF), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and hemoglobinopathies through maternal blood. BillionToOne was co-founded by Oguzhan Atay, Ph.D. and David Tsao, Ph.D. For more information, visit www.billiontoone.com.

