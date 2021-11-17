BillingPlatform Ranked 381th Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the revenue management solution for today's innovative business models, today announced it ranked No. 381 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, financial technology and energy technology companies in North America. BillingPlatform's fiscal year revenue grew 305% from 2017 to 2020.

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology companies - both public and private - in North America. Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform is the only revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process - from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections - all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"We're honored to be ranked on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 because it signifies the unwavering dedication of our entire team as they continue to drive our business forward," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "The recognition also underscores our ability to provide customers and partners with flexible, enterprise-grade revenue management solutions that deliver unparalleled capabilities to accommodate their unique business needs."

BillingPlatform was previously ranked No. 197 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2020. In addition, BillingPlatform was recently named a winner in the 2021 Colorado Companies to Watch list, which recognizes Colorado's most innovative, visionary and impactful companies that are creating jobs and fueling economic growth across the state. The company was also ranked No. 1,547 on the 2021 Inc. 5000.

About BillingPlatform, Corp. BillingPlatform's agile revenue management platform gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

About DeloitteDeloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Press Contact: Meghan Locke BillingPlatform billingplatform@threeringsinc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/billingplatform-ranked-381th-fastest-growing-company-in-north-america-on-the-2021-deloitte-technology-fast-500-301426697.html

SOURCE BillingPlatform