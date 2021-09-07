Bill Splitting Apps Market Report By Technavio Estimates Over $ 200 Mn Growth During 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bill splitting apps market size is expected to increase by USD 203.43 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
The bill splitting apps market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies the growing penetration of smartphones as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Bill Splitting Apps Market is segmented by Platform (Android and iOS) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The rising preference for bill splitting apps in household bills and rental payment applications will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The bill splitting apps market covers the following areas:
Bill Splitting Apps Market SizingBill Splitting Apps Market ForecastBill Splitting Apps Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Groupee Pty Ltd
- Locatable Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- paerpay Inc.
- PayPal Holdings Inc.
- Splid
- Splitwise Inc.
- Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Tricount
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
