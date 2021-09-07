Bill Splitting Apps Market Report By Technavio Estimates Over $ 200 Mn Growth During 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bill splitting apps market size is expected to increase by USD 203.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bill splitting apps market size is expected to increase by USD 203.43 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

The bill splitting apps market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the growing penetration of smartphones as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Bill Splitting Apps Market is segmented by Platform (Android and iOS) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The rising preference for bill splitting apps in household bills and rental payment applications will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The bill splitting apps market covers the following areas:

Bill Splitting Apps Market SizingBill Splitting Apps Market ForecastBill Splitting Apps Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Groupee Pty Ltd

Locatable Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

paerpay Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Splid

Splitwise Inc.

Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Tricount

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

SOURCE Technavio