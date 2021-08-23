FLORENCE, Ala., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons HR, LLC (a member of Lyons & Company, Inc. family of companies) announced that Bill J. Lyons plans to step down as Chief Executive Officer. Bruce Cornutt will assume the position of CEO along with his current role as President effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Lyons will remain active within the company and will continue to chair the Board of Directors.

Bill J. Lyons to Step Down as CEO of Lyons HR

"The leadership of Lyons HR has never been stronger, so I have decided after 26 years to step away from day-to-day responsibilities and focus on outside personal interests, on special projects and future acquisitions," said Lyons. Bruce and I have worked side by side for many years, Lyons said. "His current role as President of Lyons HR is a natural transition for him to also serve as CEO."

Lyons HR About - Lyons HR, LLC

Headquartered in Florence, Alabama, Lyons HR is among the nation's most experienced and most respected privately held professional employer organizations. Benefiting customers since 1995 with its high-touch service, quality care, and effective solutions, Lyons HR provides outsourced HR services for small and medium-sized businesses. Lyons HR now serves employees and clients in 44 states with 9 service locations.

For more information visit: lyonshr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bill-j-lyons-to-step-down-as-ceo-of-lyons-hr-301359013.html

SOURCE Lyons HR, LLC