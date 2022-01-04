BILL BROWN FORD NAMED #1 FORD DEALERSHIP IN THE WORLD

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Brown Ford , the #1 Volume Ford Dealership in Michigan, is now the world's #1 volume Ford Dealership, bringing the title home to the "Motor City."

Detroit has been the center of the US automobile industry since 1903 when Henry Ford opened his Piquette Avenue Assembly Plant here, but the region has not been home to the #1 volume Ford Dealership in some time. That all changed today with Bill Brown's landmark win, which brings the title back to the Detroit region.

"We do things differently at Bill Brown. We're focused on delivering a seamless automotive experience that ensures our customers can move forward on their terms," said Tom Brown, Grandson of Bill Brown. "That's what drives us. Being named the #1 Ford dealership in the world is a huge step forward in our effort to reinvent the auto-buying process."

In previous years it was an intense back-and-forth battle between Bill Brown and two much larger dealership groups in Florida and California. The Florida dealer has won the title for the past two years, and the California group has held the title for the prior 29 years. This year, from sales to service to prep and finance, every department of the dealership was focused on winning this title while successfully and safely navigating a global pandemic, semiconductor shortage, and supply chain interruptions better than anyone else in the world.

"This is a historic win that finally brings this title back to the Detroit region where it belongs," said Dave Tashman, General Manager of Bill Brown. "This win proves that a dealership can put their customers, community, and employees first, and still succeed at the highest level."

Bill Brown has a 100-year history of anticipating and understanding their customer's automotive needs. This customer-first focus has enabled them to build a fiercely loyal customer base, with some families buying from the dealership for 40, 50 years, or more. Their staff is equally as devoted, with some employees working at the dealership for 40+ years.

"At Bill Brown, we offer a simplified buying process, where one person advocates for a customer from start to finish," said Matt Garchow, Sales Manager. "Thanks to our streamlined sales approach, in 2021, we were able to get more customers back on the road, enjoying their new Ford in record time."

Bill Brown Ford Bill Brown Ford has been at its current location in Livonia, Michigan, since the mid-'50s. The dealership has maintained a unique approach to dealer operations that places family, community, and customers first. As a result, only Bill Brown offers a seamless auto buying experience. Every customer has a personal sales associate focused on getting them the best deal available as quickly as possible: no surprises, hidden charges, or stress. https://www.billbrownford.net/dealership/ford-dealer-near-me.htm

Bill Brown's charity focus remains the same today as in 1914 when they sold their first Ford. They are committed to helping charities and organizations that support the people of Michigan move forward. Through Bill Brown Cares, the dealership supports the next generation of technicians, innovators, and industry leaders, through grants and funding for education and career training.

Media Contact Robert Goodfellow, rgoodfellow@billbrownford.com, 734.644.0227Digital Marketing Manager, Bill Brown Ford http://www.BillBrownFord.net

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bill-brown-ford-named-1-ford-dealership-in-the-world-301453813.html

SOURCE Bill Brown Ford