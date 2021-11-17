BILITI Electric Launches GMW Taskman™ Vehicle

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BILITI Electric ™ , the maker of compact electric vehicles, introduced the GMW Taskman ™ , its electric vehicle with SmartSwapp ™ battery technology, to North America today at the AutoMobility event in Los Angeles.

The vehicle has a certified range of 110 miles and is designed for commercial last-mile deliveries. The SmartSwapp technology enables the user to simply swap the vehicle battery and get recharged in less than a minute. The Taskman has seen a collective mileage of 20 million miles and delivered 12 million packages so far. It is the first electric three-wheeler to be designed with a modular battery swapping system - SmartSwapp.

BILITI's SmartSwapp is much faster than traditional recharging - just stop, swap and go. It takes away range anxiety, prolonged charge times and increases productivity with the same vehicle. Delivery agents can now fulfill orders in inner cities or suburbs without worrying about vehicle range and charging infrastructure. The vehicles are cloud-connected via mobile and show real-time availability of nearest SmartSwapp stations based on location.

"At AutoMobility, we also highlighted a very important green innovation for the first time —solar panels," said Rahul Gayam, BILITI Electric CEO. "The solar panels are mounted on three sides of the vehicle and provide enough power to fully recharge the Taskman battery in just over three hours. You can rely on the sun for 100% recharge, for an extended range of another 110 miles."

The Taskman vehicle has been ground-tested by online commerce companies in US, UK, EU, Japan, UAE, India and Africa with Amazon, Walmart (Flipkart), IKEA, SokoWatch, BigBasket (Tata), Zomato, and several others. The vehicle is a smart, efficient, and economical way to deliver goods and packages in an urban environment.

The company recently announced a $400 million PIPE investment commitment from Luxembourg-based GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (GEM). With certainty of a PIPE investment upon public listing, BILITI Electric is now well-positioned to deliver on the company's vision of accelerating the world's transition towards smart and sustainable mobility.

GMW Taskman Specifications:

100% electric

110 miles/charge

3.5 hours charging time

One-minute SmartSwapp battery mechanism

1500 pounds payload

Speeds up to 25 mph

Mobile and cloud sync via BILITI app

About BILITI ElectricFounded in 2021, BILITI Electric is a fast-growing electric mobility company that designs and manufactures compact EVs. BILITI exports compact electric vehicles to more than 15 countries, including the European Union. BILITI's Founder Rahul Gayam has been listed among Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 in 2018 and was Global Fellow of Mercedes-Benz EQ in 2019.

BILITI Electric has partnered with GMW Electric, India to deploy electric three-wheelers in the US, UK, EU, Japan, UAE, India and African markets.

