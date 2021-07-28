Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Report

SHANGHAI, China, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. ("Bilibili" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced the publication of its first...

SHANGHAI, China, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. ("Bilibili" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced the publication of its first Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The report outlines the Company's ESG policies and related outcomes and performance in 2020, underscoring Bilibili's commitment to achieving its sustainability and ESG goals.

The report details the Company's ongoing endeavors that are aligned with ESG considerations, including governance, product responsibility, industry partnerships, talent development, environmental protection and social responsibility.

To view the report in full, please visit the ESG section on the Bilibili Investor Relations website. Click here for the Chinese version and here for the English version of the 2020 report.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili represents an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the ''bullet chatting'' feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse cultures and interests and destination for discovering cultural trends and phenomena for young generations in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.

