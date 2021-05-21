Bike To Wherever Day Is May 21!

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the Bay Area, Bike Month and Bike to Wherever Days are well underway, with people of all ages pedaling to errands, work, school, and for recreation.

Keeping with the tradition of having one day in May designated as a focus of Bike Month, Bike to Wherever Day (BTWD) will be Friday, May 21. Counties across the region are encouraging riders to come and get commemorative bags, participate in socially distanced events and much more.

Counties holding specific events on May 21 are:

Alameda/ Contra Costa -- https://bikeeastbay.org/events/bike-wherever-day-2021

Pedal Pool and BTWD CelebrationVarious Locations to Lake Merritt Pergola ( map )Oakland Councilmembers Loren Taylor, Dan Kalb, and Noel Gallo will join the ride starting from multiple locations to the afternoon celebration at Lake Merritt. Check out the route and meet-up locations and times here .

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be a BTWD celebration at the Pergola at Lake Merritt. Pack a picnic and ride to the lake for an afternoon of celebration, bike project gallery, and more!

Alameda Bike Mural UnveilingAt 11 a.m. at Ralph Appezzato Parkway & Webster Street Ride on the Cross Alameda Trail and pick up a Bike to Wherever Day bag at the Bike Walk Alameda table and learn more about exciting new bike projects coming to the Island.

Free Bike to Work Day Bags at nearly 80 Energizer Stations across Alameda and Contra Costa CountiesHours and locations vary ( map )Commemorative bags will be available while supplies last.

Marin -- https://www.marinbike.org/resources/signature-events/bike-to-wherever-days/

Ride your bike to participating shops starting May 19th, (or to the Fairfax Farmers' Market on May 19th) and get your free bag ( map)! These limited-edition 2021 Bike to Wherever Day screen printed musette bags are stuffed with cycling goodies!

Napa -- https://napabike.org/bike-to-wherever-day/

Visit one of the nine contactless bike-in swag bag stations throughout the county during business hours to pick up a BTWD commemorative bag. Riders can also enter a raffle to win a Saris 2-bike rack by taking a photo of themselves with their bike (or just their bike) at a swag bag station and sending it in to the staff. Details will be posted at the swag bag stations.

San Francisco -- https://sfbike.org/bike-to-wherever-day/

Fifteen energizer stations will be spread across the city throughout the day, located in car-free spaces and on Slow Streets.

San Mateo -- https://commute.org/bike-month-2021/

There will be a few energizer stations on BTWD. Don't miss "Bike to Your Library Day" on May 22 and "Bike to Your Farmers Market Day" (dates/location vary). Also, check the site (above) for a month-long promotion that includes weekly prizes for those who log trips on my.commute.org.

Santa Clara -- https://bikesiliconvalley.org/btwd/

Commemorative bags will be available at over 60 energizer stations while supplies last. Bags will include goodies like a coupon for a free piece of Hobee's World-Famous Blueberry Coffeecake, as well as a free ride on a Bay Wheels bike share! Remember to pledge first and to bring your Bag Ticket on paper or on a smart phone to get a bag. Energizer stations days and times vary. Pledging to Ride also makes you eligible for random prize drawings.

Solano -- https://www.solanomobility.org/bike-bingo/

This year Solano Mobility, in partnership with the seven Solano County cities, is hosting a Bike Bingo event to encourage the community to get out and bike. All residents of Solano County may participate. Each city will have 9 bikable check points. Visit at least one location and receive a swag bag. Get a Bingo, and you'll be entered to win a nominal prize.

Sonoma -- https://www.bikesonoma.org/btwd/

It's a party on two wheels! Energizer stations will be offering commemorative bags at these locations:

Cotati: La Plaza Park (8100 La Plaza) 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Hosted by City of Cotati and Yuba Bikes. Sebastopol: Community Market (6762 Sebastopol Ave.) 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. Hosted by Community Market. Santa Rosa: Old Courthouse Square 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Hosted by Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition. Santa Rosa: BikePartners.net Bike Shop (512 Wilson St.) 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Hosted by BikePartners.net. BTWD Happy Hour 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 3 Disciples Brewing 501 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa.

Details about Bike to Wherever Days can be found online at Bayareabiketowork.com. Follow us on Facebook at @biketoworkday, Twitter @BikeToWorkSFBay, and Instagram @biketoworkday_bayarea.

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days is presented by MTC (the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area), and 511 (the region's traveler information system). BTWD 2021 also receives regional support from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), and Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), as well as from many sponsors at the local level. Prizes for county Bike Champion of the Year winners announced last month were donated by the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), Better World Club and Mike's Bikes .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bike-to-wherever-day-is-may-21-301296612.html

SOURCE BayAreaBiketoWork.com