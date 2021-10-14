Bijoux Birks Celebrates Canadian Love Stories At Two-Day Wedding Pop-up Chapel In Toronto

Couples win micro-wedding courtesy of luxury jeweller TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, October 12 th, Brian Erridge, 31 and Melissa Andrews, 33 were the first couple to walk through the Birks Blue doors, specially designed for the Bijoux Birks...

Couples win micro-wedding courtesy of luxury jeweller

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, October 12 th, Brian Erridge, 31 and Melissa Andrews, 33 were the first couple to walk through the Birks Blue doors, specially designed for the Bijoux Birks Pop-up Chapel in downtown Toronto. Brian popped the question a year and half ago during the pandemic. The couple have been together for six years and have two children, Hudson, four and Scarlette, two. "We wanted to start planning a wedding," said Erridge,"and were looking for something intimate, and affordable when Melissa saw the Bijoux Birks Pop-Up Chapel campaign on social media." The couple submitted their love story and won a micro-wedding courtesy of the luxury jeweller.

Bijoux Birks has been celebrating some of life's most important moments since 1879. "The last 18-months have been anything but ordinary," says Katie Reusch, Marketing Director, Bijoux Birks. "The pandemic posed many challenges including for engaged couples who had to postpone or cancel their wedding plans. We are honoured to help these amazing couples start a new chapter in their love story by gifting them their ceremony."

The Bijoux Birks Pop-Up Wedding Chapel took place on Tuesday, October 12 th and Wednesday, October 13 th at Baro, 485 King Street West. The couples walked down the aisle to live music and were married by a legal officiant in a 15-minute ceremony. A 45-minute reception followed with 20 guests in attendance. As a wedding gift, Bijoux Birks will be making a donation in the name of all couples to First Assist, an Indigenous charitable organization motivating youth to achieve and succeed.

Declan Best, 29 and Lauren Baker, 29 were the second couple to walk down the aisle. The two were elementary school friends who found their way back to each other on a dating app as adults. On Tuesday morning, Lauren was kept sequestered on the terrace while the groom and their friends, family and newborn son waited for their first look at the beautiful bride.

"It was such a joy seeing these couples get married," says Reusch. "We are hoping to make this an annual campaign and expand to other cities across Canada."

About Bijoux BirksEstablished in 1879, Bijoux Birks (Birks Group Inc.) is Canada's leading designer of fine jewellery, bridal jewellery and gifts all available at Maison Birks stores and other luxury jewellery retails across North America and the United Kingdom. A beloved national treasure and a coveted symbol of Canadian luxury, Bijoux Birks jewellery is recognized internationally for incomparable quality and the delight brought to its beholders. The iconic Birks Blue Box has proudly been part of Canadians' stories since 1879. Additional information can be found on the Birks website, Birks.com. @maisonbirks

