BIGtoken To Host Corporate Update Webcast On April 19, 2021

BIGtoken, Inc., the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people can own and monetize their data, is scheduled to host a corporate update conference call to discuss recent accomplishments on April 19, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

To access the live webcast and presentation, please register HERE. The webcast will be available for 90 days and can be accessed at bigtoken.com/investors.

Event: BIGtoken Corporate Update Who: Lou Kerner, CEO of BIGtoken When: April 19, 2021 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) Where: Sign up for the webinar via Zoom HERE!

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken is the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people can own and monetize their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers users choice, transparency, and compensation for their anonymized data. Participating consumers earn rewards and advertisers and media companies get access to insights from compliant first-party data for marketing and media activation. BIGtoken believes that data privacy is a human right. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in BIGtoken's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

