BIGtoken Launches TotalOptOut.com, Giving Consumers More Power Over Their Data

BIGtoken, built by SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) - Get Report, a permission-first consumer data management platform, released a new website, TotalOptOut.com, to enable consumers to limit the information that is collected and stored from their devices and browsers.

The launch of this site aligns with the company's mission to provide everyone on the Internet choice, transparency, and compensation for their digital data.

TotalOptOut.com offers a selection of opt out tools that when exercised limit the collection of an individual's digital data for use in interest-based advertising, email offers, and more. Every resource provided is different and offers opt out services that will put a safety shield on consumers' devices and browsers. No more tidal waves of spam calls, emails, targeted advertisements, data collection, or data sales.

"Transparency, choice, and clear value exchange are BIGtoken's operating principles. These principles are the foundation of privacy by design digital products," said Kristoffer Nelson, co-founder of BIGtoken. "Too much of our digital experience remains unclear and TotalOptOut.com serves as a bright light to the community, empowering consumers towards greater awareness and choice. We're thrilled to provide this tool and to continue furthering the BIGtoken mission."

"Consumers' increased demands for privacy and the data regulations that have followed in their wake are core challenges in today's data economy," said Ivan Lozano, head of product at BIGtoken. "Only platforms that respect and empower privacy will earn the trust and consent of consumers in this increasingly challenging market. BIGtoken was created with respect for consumer privacy and transparency at its core. We launched TotalOptOut.com as part of that commitment and are eager to see its impact."

Visit TotalOptOut.com to protect your digital data.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken is a permission-first consumer data management platform. It is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

