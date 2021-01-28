BIGtoken Focused On Top Consumer Concerns: Censorship And Data

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — BIGtoken today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news...

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — BIGtoken today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

A recent Pew Research article pinpointed major concerns with social media platforms. "Americans have complicated feelings about their relationship with big technology companies," the article observes. "While they have appreciated the impact of technology over recent decades and rely on these companies' products to communicate, shop and get news, many have also grown critical of the industry." The article goes on to report that a Pew Research Center survey found that "roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults say it is very (37%) or somewhat (36%) likely that social media sites intentionally censor political viewpoints that they find objectionable. Just 25% believe this is not likely the case."

The events of the last few weeks have made that article appear almost prophetic as issues of censorship and privacy have gained additional prominence on the world stage. A number of private and public companies are working to resolve these issues, with many of those companies relying on blockchain to provide their services. Leading the pack is BIGtoken, the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. The opportunity ahead has such potential that parent company SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX ) is spinning out BIGtoken into a separate publicly traded company and has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement with Force Protection Video Equipment Corp. (OTC: FPVD) . The separation of BIGtoken provides shareholders a pure play in the consumer-managed data sector.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken(R) is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.BIGtoken.com .

About SRAXSRAX (SRAX) - Get Report is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit www.SRAX.com .

About NetworkNewsWire

