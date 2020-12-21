Bigo Live Doubles Down On Giving Back By Pledging $100,000 In Charitable Donations For 2021

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live , a global leader in live streaming, today announced a $100,000 pledge to charitable donations in 2021. This is an extension of the philanthropic work the company has done throughout 2020, which included partnering with a variety of nonprofit organizations and curating in-app activities dedicated to raising awareness about social justice issues, supporting veterans, dispelling misconceptions about HIV/AIDS, and more.

"We're so inspired by the way our users have come together to support each other during a very difficult year, especially with regards to participating in our programming surrounding things like pandemic relief and Black Lives Matter," said Lynette Yang, General Manager of Bigo Live Americas. "We know pairing this kind of programming with monetary donations to support the important work of nonprofit organizations is the best way to help facilitate long-term change. We're proud to pledge another $100,000 in donations during 2021 as we continue to prioritize social good and giving back to the community."

Some examples of Bigo Live's philanthropic efforts from the past year include:

Raising $100,000 in donations through its Global BIGOer One World Together campaign for the World Health Organization's Solidarity Response Fund for pandemic relief

Donating $10,000 to Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a national nonprofit that connects people with trusted information and a community of support for navigating their experiences with breast cancer

Donating $10,000 to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people

In addition to the above, Bigo Live regularly curated in-app programming dedicated to supporting and celebrating Black Lives Matter, Pride, Veterans Day, and more, bringing together thousands of people from across the globe to share their experiences and support one another. The live streaming giant intends to do the same in 2021, focusing on building communities and creating a safe space for users to express themselves freely while discussing important social issues.

Bigo Live will announce the recipients of its corporate donations throughout the new year. For more information please visit www.bigo.tv .

About Bigo LiveBigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, which is based in Singapore.

