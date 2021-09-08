BigID University Launches Online Courses For Data Privacy, Security, And Governance

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in reimagining data management, today announced BigID University - an online learning center for data, privacy, and security professionals to deepen their knowledge of industry best practices, extend their learning across subjects, and earn certifications with BigID training.

BigID customers and partners can select additional BigID training from a newly expanded catalog that offers both self-paced and instructor-led courses for a multi-disciplinary understanding of BigID: from training on the latest features to best practices to how to design and build custom apps.

To celebrate the launch of BigID University, the first students to sign up will receive complimentary access to expert courses as part of a 2021 back to school special including:

Modern Data Governance 1: broaden and deepen your domain expertise and industry knowledge with an introduction to modern data stewardship

explore the challenges and approaches to modern data privacy, and learn how to build a privacy program

become an expert on Privacy-by-Design, along with an overview of current privacy regulations around the globe

explore the evolution of classification technology and learn different methods of data classification including regular expressions, NLP and deep learning.

from NLP to NER and beyond, learn which data classification methods apply to what data, the impact of spoken language, and the impact of structured vs unstructured data.

"The BigID instructors are wonderfully engaging presenters, very easy to listen to and the course was just the right blend of theory and hands-on demonstrations. BigID training is certainly one of the best that I took in my career," said Eduardo Miranda, Century Data. "They also offer numerous opportunities to ask questions and talk about real-life examples, which has made it a pleasant and informative course."

"For us at dataCogence the BigID University is an engaging one stop shop for learning BigID solutions," said Andy Johnstone, CTO, dataCogence. "Easy to get going, the site has really well developed interactive lessons and videos, focused learning paths and 'just right' certification exams. The University is always improving and we regularly find new learning opportunities."

About BigIDBigID reimagines data management with a data intelligence platform built on a foundation of data discovery combining data classification and cataloging for finding personal, sensitive, and high-value data, with apps to take action for privacy, security, and governance. By applying advanced machine learning and deep data insight, BigID transforms data intelligence to address data privacy, security, and governance challenges across all types of data, in any language, at petabyte-scale, across the data center and the cloud.

BigID has raised $246 million in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, named to the 2020 and 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com.

