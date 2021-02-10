Biggest Brand In Home Security Partners With Idaho's #1 Home Builder

CBH Homes is raising the bar on what it means to have a smart and safe home

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBH Homes partners with national security company, ADT, to provide homeowners the best-in-class smart home security system bringing a new industry standard to new home construction. Through these times, one thing stands out. That home is more important than ever.

Consumers are demanding smart home products. CBH Homes saw the need for not only a smart home, but a safe home as well. ADT, the nation's largest home security company, offers integrations with different products and brands to bring an all-in-one app solution to not only monitor but control your home from the palm of your hand.

"Our homeowners are important to us and we want to deliver not only a smart, but a safe home too. We're on a mission to improve the experience of our homes with technology and ADT was the answer," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.

In July 2020, Google invested $450 million into ADT to further grow the next generation of smart home security solutions. ADT's technology is offering security not only to CBH's homeowners, but also to the 800 under construction CBH homes to protect against theft and vandalism. Now, CBH can be alerted when their homes are unlocked, have intruders, and set off an alarm.

"A home is your safe haven. That's exactly what we want our homeowners to feel when they're at home - safe," said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes. "This is more than just a feature, this is a system that will grow with our homeowners. As technology advances, we're confident ADT will be right there along the way."

The CBH Smart + Safe Home features a smart garage door opener, smart thermostat, video doorbell, smart code front door lock, and the security panel to run it all with three years of free home automation access. The current CBH Smart + Safe promotion will run through February 28th, but for future, buyers can expect to see more CBH Smart + Safe homes across the valley. Learn more about the program here .

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 28 years, and for 17 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #38 in the nation and proudly working with 22,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

