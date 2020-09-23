Bigeye Announces Key Hires And Promotions To Bolster Further Agency Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigeye ( www.bigeyeagency.com ), an audience-focused, creative-driven, full-service advertising agency, has announced key new hires and promotions across all departments to further expand the agency's capabilities.

Rhett Withey, Bigeye Senior Designer, has been named Art Director to help lead the Creative Team in delivering compelling creative to clients. As an integral member of the Bigeye team for more than five years, Rhett has demonstrated strong leadership and consistently delivers innovative work. Joining him on the Creative Team is Designer Kathie Baptista, whose years of experience crafting bold brands will add another dimension to the agency's unique creative approach.

New additions to other departments in the agency include Jenna Radomsky, Digital Project Manager; Madeline Gilbert, Project Manager; and Carley Conrod, Account Specialist. Each person brings diverse experiences to the table to help better serve clients across all industry verticals.

"Between Rhett's new leadership role and the expansion of our team, Bigeye continues to advance our unique approach to achieving our clients' marketing objectives and revenue goals," said President Justin Ramb. "These key personnel updates support the growth of the agency and pave the way for even more successes in the future."

Bigeye serves clients in a wide range of markets from its headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Its award-winning teams have expertise in the full spectrum of marketing and advertising disciplines, including research, strategy, and campaign management and optimization. Its creative work includes everything from advanced digital and video to more traditional materials like print ads and collateral.

"Our strategy enables the leading companies we work with to cut through the noise and make powerful, profitable connections with their target market," added Ramb. "I'm excited about how these new additions to our team can leverage it even more effectively to reach the right people, in the right place, at the right time."

About Bigeye

Located in Orlando, Florida, Bigeye is an audience-focused, creative-driven, full-service advertising agency that crafts deeply compelling brand experiences and the strategies that ensure they reach the right people, in the right place, at the right time. The Bigeye team of strategists, account managers, creative directors, copywriters, designers, programmers, and operations professionals works closely with clients to better understand the needs of their consumers and deliver measurable results.

