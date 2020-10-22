BigCommerce Announces 2020 Partner Awards Winners

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced the winners of the 2020 BigCommerce Partner Awards today at its Flagship Partner Summit.

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced the winners of the 2020 BigCommerce Partner Awards today at its Flagship Partner Summit. Now in its third year, the annual awards program recognizes top-performing partners among BigCommerce's global network of more than 2,000 agency and 800 technology partners for their exceptional work empowering BigCommerce merchants to build, innovate and grow their businesses.

This year, the BigCommerce Partner Awards feature 17 total categories whose applicants are evaluated by a panel of BigCommerce employees and executives. For the first time, the 2020 BigCommerce Partner Awards will recognize three winners for each award based on their accomplishments respective to the geographic region in which they operate — Americas, APAC or EMEA.

"BigCommerce's partner-first philosophy is not only what differentiates our platform from other industry leaders, it also makes our annual Partner Awards especially meaningful — both for the company and our global ecosystem of world-class partners," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce. "On behalf of BigCommerce employees around the world, I'm proud to congratulate this year's Partner Awards winners, and we thank them for their ongoing commitment to accelerating our merchants' growth."

The 2020 BigCommerce Partner Awards highlight the most successful and forward-thinking agency partners across nine unique categories. This year's winners include:

Agency Partner of the Year: Awarded to Certified BigCommerce agency partners that have brought new, high-growth merchants to BigCommerce over the last year Winners:Americas: Mak Digital Design; APAC: Matter Design & Digital; EMEA: Space 48

B2B Excellence Award: Awarded to agency partners that consistently demonstrate the ability to meet the complex needs of BigCommerce's B2B merchants Winners:Americas: Guidance; APAC: Moustache Republic; EMEA: 5874 Commerce

Creative Problem Solving Award: Awarded to agency partners with an exceptional talent for using creative problem solving to create powerful online shopping experiences Winners:Americas: Americaneagle.com; APAC: 33 Bondi; EMEA: Like Digital

Excellence in Delivery: Awarded to agency partners that consistently demonstrate the ability to successfully launch their clients' BigCommerce storefronts on-time and within budget, with high levels of customer satisfaction Winners:Americas: Mojo Active; APAC: RANDEM Group; EMEA: 5874 Commerce

Headless Award: Awarded for agency partners' ability to leverage BigCommerce's open APIs to deploy headless storefronts to power customized and engaging shopping experiences Winners:Americas: The ZaneRay Group; APAC: Arkade; EMEA: Calashock

Marketing Solutions Award: Awarded to agency partners that provide outstanding marketing services for BigCommerce merchants, including omnichannel, email, SEO and more Winners:Americas: Coalition SEO; APAC: Overdose Digital; EMEA: DeeperThanBlue

New Frontier Award: Awarded to agency partners accelerating BigCommerce's expansion into new countries through their local domain expertise and successful client storefront launches Winners:Americas: Wagento; APAC: monimedia; EMEA: Thesio Group

New Partner of the Year: Awarded to agency partners that have demonstrated excellence within their first year as a BigCommerce Partner and generated the most MRR Winners:Americas: Mindtree Limited; APAC: Aligent Consulting; EMEA: Tryzens

User Experience & Design Award: Awarded to agency partners with an exceptional talent for creating beautiful, world-class BigCommerce storefronts that enhance the shopper's experience Winners:Americas: Born Group; APAC: Above&Beyond; EMEA: Williams Commerce

The 2020 BigCommerce Partner Awards highlight the most successful and innovative technology partners across eight unique categories. This year's winners include:

Tech Partner of the Year: Awarded to technology partners whose integration features a superior user experience demonstrated by a high volume of installation and positive user reviews over the last year Winners:Americas: Shogun; APAC: Comestri; EMEA: Klarna

Best User Experience: Awarded to technology partners whose integration delivers a best-in-class user experience based on simplicity of app install and configuration process, ease of use and beautiful design throughout Winners:Americas: Atom8; APAC: Trustpilot Reviews; EMEA: DEITY Falcon PWA Storefront

Customer Growth Award: Awarded to technology partners whose outstanding solution has generated the most revenue growth for BigCommerce merchants Winners:Americas: Sales & Orders; APAC: Vend; EMEA: Linnworks

Innovative Integration Award: Awarded to technology partners that have built a new integration or feature that solves a critical need for BigCommerce merchants Winners:Americas: Bolt; APAC: Atom8; EMEA: dotdigital

Merchant's Choice Award: Awarded to technology partners with solutions deemed a BigCommerce customer favorite, determined by both the quantity and average rating of its reviews in the BigCommerce App Marketplace Winners:Americas: Rewind; APAC: Codisto; EMEA: Yotpo Reviews

New Frontier Award: Awarded to technology partners whose solutions have enabled BigCommerce merchants to expand their business into new countries Winners:Americas: Adyen; APAC: Adyen; EMEA: JMango

New Tech Partner of the Year: Awarded to new technology partners whose solution(s) features a superior user experience, outstanding customer reviews and high install volume Winners:Americas: Spocket; APAC: Klarna; EMEA: Pimberly

Think Big: Awarded to technology partners for their collaborative efforts in driving high-quality referrals that produce the highest average revenue for BigCommerce Winners:Americas: PayPal; APAC: dotdigital; EMEA: Vend

To learn more about or join BigCommerce's premier ecosystem of agency and technology partners, visit BigCommerce.com/partners.

