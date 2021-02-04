BigChange Raises Over £75 Million From Great Hill Partners

LEEDS, England and BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigChange, the leading mobile workforce management technology company for the service and transport sectors, today announced that Great Hill Partners, the growth-oriented private equity firm behind Wayfair, ZoomInfo, and Reward Gateway, has invested significant capital to drive further growth and innovation. BigChange's management team, led by founder and CEO Martin Port, will retain a significant minority stake in the company, which is now valued at £100 million. This team will continue to lead the business as it moves into the next phase of development.

Port, a serial entrepreneur, founded the software-as-a-service company in 2013. BigChange's field service management technology is the core workflow tool for businesses employing field service technicians and operators. BigChange's tools provide job scheduling, customer invoicing and payments automation, mobile workforce management, and client engagement. The Company's platform serves 1,500 small to enterprise clients spanning more than 20 industries, from plant hire to drainage and waste, and social housing to food service. Clients include Sunbelt Rentals, Silentnight, Recycling Lives, HSS, and EDF.

"I founded BigChange to revolutionise mobile workforce management and bring it into the 21 st century," said Port. "Our platform eliminates paperwork, dramatically cuts carbon, creates efficiency, promotes safer driving, and means that engineers are spending less time on the roads or filling out forms and more time completing jobs. We are incredibly excited to partner with Great Hill and leverage their successful track-record scaling vertical and enterprise software companies both in the UK and overseas."

A substantial tranche of this investment will be put towards innovation and product development as the Company expands into new territories, and drives additional growth within the UK to maintain its trajectory across large, valuable end markets such as the US, continental Europe, and Asia Pacific.

"Unlike niche players that focus on smaller customers and specific sub-verticals, Martin and his accomplished team have built a flexible, all-in-one platform for field service professionals and operators," said Drew Loucks, a Partner at Great Hill Partners. "BigChange's technology is differentiated not only by its ability to serve commercial and residential clients of nearly any scale or vertical, but also by its award-winning product development and customer service capabilities."

BigChange has experienced 50 percent average year-over-year revenue growth since inception. In 2020, BigChange was recognised for its outstanding contribution to innovation when it was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise, one of the highest official honors for companies in the UK. It has also received a two-star rating in the Sunday Times' "Best Companies To Work For" ranking, alongside top UK employers.

About BigChange

Launched in 2013 and based in Leeds, UK, BigChange has built a mobile workforce management platform that is trusted by 50,000 mobile workers and back-office personnel at 1,500 organisations - from small teams to enterprise organisations - around the world. BigChange employs 170 people and signed over £20m worth of new contracts in 2020. BigChange's pioneering all-in-one mobile workforce and job management solution, JobWatch, provides organisations of any size with a paperless means of planning, managing, scheduling, and tracking their mobile workforce operations. Combining CRM, job scheduling, vehicle tracking, a mobile workforce app, and an on-demand booking app, the system can manage in-house and sub-contracted operations simultaneously. BigChange has been recognised with many industry awards. The company won a Queens Award for Enterprise in 2020. It was also named in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 in 2017 and 2018, and featured in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100 for three years in a row. BigChange was ranked 12th in the MegaByte 2020 Top 50 in UK Technology. Martin was selected by private equity house LDC and the Telegraph as one of Britain's 50 Most Ambitions Leaders. In 2020, BigChange's workplace was recognised by Best Companies with a two-star rating. For more information please visit www.bigchange.com

About Great Hill Partners

Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm targeting investments of $25 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the consumer, digital infrastructure, financial technology, healthcare, and software sectors. Over the past two decades, Great Hill has raised nearly $8 billion of commitments and invested in more than 75 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. For more information please visit www.greathillpartners.com .

