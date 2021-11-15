BigBear.ai And Palantir Announce Strategic Partnership, Combining AI-powered Products With Next Generation Operating Platform

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and cyber solutions, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) , a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments, today announced that they have entered into a commercial partnership under which BigBear.ai's and Palantir's products will be integrated to extend the operating system for the modern enterprise with data and AI that provide advice and other actionable insights for complex business decisions.

As part of the integrated product offering, Palantir's Foundry platform will be integrated with BigBear.ai's Observe, Orient and Dominate products, creating powerful machine learning extensions for the Palantir ecosystem that will provide global data collection, generate actionable insights and deliver anticipatory intelligence at enterprise scale to address high-growth federal and commercial verticals including space, retail, logistics and energy.

BigBear.ai will have an opportunity to extend Palantir's products with its forecasting, course of action optimization, conflation, computer vision, natural language processing, and other predictive analytics via low-code interfaces. Building upon the agility and scalability of Palantir's Foundry data and analytics fabric, BigBear.ai's products will enable businesses to achieve return on investment faster with out-of-the-box optimization solutions for pricing, inventory and asset allocation, facility and operations management, and customer targeting - all built to be sensitive to today's connected economy through the inclusion of BigBear.ai's global data for situational awareness and competitive intelligence.

The parties also will explore taking joint products to market, which the companies anticipate would rapidly increase Palantir's addressable opportunities and accelerate BigBear.ai's roadmap and sales channel. For example, exploring how BigBear.ai's commercial space solutions could be deployed together with Palantir products in the federal government space. BigBear.ai's near real-time observations of places, events, and other entities could be easily disseminated to Palantir customers and tied into business process automations and analytics.

Brian Frutchey, BigBear.ai Chief Technology Officer, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Palantir to deliver a more robust range of capabilities to our respective customer bases at a time in which demand for AI and ML solutions is growing rapidly. We are confident that this partnership will accelerate BigBear.ai's penetration into high growth markets, including commercial markets and the Federal government, and help us expand our existing customer relationships as well as attract new customers at this critical stage of expansion for BigBear.ai."

Akash Jain, President of Palantir USG, said, "We see immense opportunities to deliver more, faster for customers by partnering with cutting edge companies who can leverage Foundry as Infrastructure in their offerings. BigBear's unique AI capabilities can achieve scalable distribution across government and commercial customers alike through Apollo and Foundry."

About BigBear.ai

A leader in decision dominance for more than 20 years, BigBear.ai operationalizes artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through its end-to-end data analytics platform. The Company uses its proprietary AI/ML technology to support its customers' decision-making processes and deliver practical solutions that work in complex, realistic and imperfect data environments. BigBear.ai's composable AI-powered platform solutions work together as often as they stand alone: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).

BigBear.ai's customers, which include the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the U.S. Federal Government, as well as customers in the commercial sector, rely on BigBear.ai's high value software products and technology to analyze information, identify and manage risk, and support mission critical decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys operating systems for the modern enterprise. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

