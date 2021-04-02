BIG3 Brings The Fire Back With Season Four Tipping Off July 10

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced its fourth season will tip off on July 10, 2021 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The league's 2021 season will have ten weeks of action with players competing in Las Vegas and one of the country's premier HBCUs, Xavier University of Louisiana, in New Orleans. Each game will be broadcast live, with the majority airing exclusively nationwide on the CBS Television Network. All CBS broadcasts will be streamed live on Paramount+.

"After a challenging year, we can't wait to have our players back on the BIG3 court for the best season yet. We are excited to bring the BIG3 to two basketball rich cities and know our athletes will provide fans with an unmatched Fireball3 experience unlike anything in today's sports," said BIG3 Co-Founders, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz.

"We always want to partner with the best, so we are thrilled to team up once again with CBS Sports to showcase the BIG3 game with first-class production," said BIG3 CEO, Chris Hannan. "We are happy to have two great entertainment cities in Las Vegas and New Orleans for our fourth season, with fans able to watch our fast paced and one-of-a-kind game across the country on CBS as well."

2021 BIG3 Dates:

Week 1: Saturday, July 10, 2021 | 12:30-3 PM ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV

| at Orleans Arena in Week 2: Saturday, July 17, 2021 | 2-4 PM ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV

| at Orleans Arena in Week 2: Sunday, July 18, 2021 | 3-6 PM ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV

| at Orleans Arena in Week 3: Saturday, July 24, 2021 | 1-3 PM ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV

| at Orleans Arena in Week 4: Saturday, July 31, 2021 | 3-6 PM ET at Xavier University in New Orleans, LA

| at Week 5: Thursday, August 5, 2021 * | 4 PM ET at Xavier University in New Orleans, LA

* | at Week 6: Saturday, August 7, 2021 | 12-2 PM ET at Xavier University in New Orleans, LA

| at Week 7: Saturday, August 14, 2021 | 1-3 PM ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV

| at Orleans Arena in Week 8: Saturday, August 21, 2021 | 1-3 PM ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV

| at Orleans Arena in Week 9: Saturday, August 28, 2021 | 3-6 PM ET on CBS, Location TBA (Playoffs)

| on CBS, Location TBA (Playoffs) Week 10: Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 3:30-6 PM ET on CBS, Location TBA (Championship)

* - Non-CBS broadcast

Fan attendance and capacity will be determined in coordination with health and safety officials and in accordance with updated protocols of the respective locations. Any attendance availability will be communicated to our fans in advance.

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3 and is returning for its fourth season this summer. Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season, including lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22, opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out, and a first of its kind "Bring the Fire" rule that allows teams one challenge per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one.

ABOUT BIG3: BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jeremy Watkins (Hiltzik Strategies for BIG3) jwatkins@hstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big3-brings-the-fire-back-with-season-four-tipping-off-july-10-301261263.html

SOURCE BIG3