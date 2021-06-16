BIG3 Announces NFT Debut In Advance Of 2021 Season Tip Off

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced the league's premiere collection of non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) that will highlight all-stars and award winners from previous seasons as teams prepare for the 2021 season tip off on July 10 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The drop will take place starting Thursday, June 17 at 5pm PT/ 8pm ET and remain open for bidding until Friday, June 18 at 5pm PT/ 8pm ET.

NFT Auction prices will be denominated in Ethereum (ETH) and require a wallet to be linked with OpenSea to purchase. Fans and collectors will be able to bid for items here: https://mementonft.com/

The collection will comprise of 11 separate BIG3 player moments including the 1-of-1 series stand out which is a replica of the Triplet's 2019 championship ring. Bidding on the ring will begin at a minimum of $5,000 and the owner will receive a carbon copy ring identical to the ones awarded to players. Each digitally hand signed NFT includes a portrait with unique frame art on the front and a collection of exclusive video moments with statistics and a description on the back. The NFTs are also numbered according to edition and contain unlockable features specific to the rarity.

Fire (1-of-1)

Four unique NFTs include:

Portrait of League Commissioner, Clyde Drexler

Within 60 days of purchase, owners will also receive a FIREBALL signed by Clyde Drexler , Ice Cube, and Jeff Kwatinetz .

, Ice Cube, and . 2019 Championship Winners, Triplets

Within 60 days of purchase, owners will also receive two courtside seats to any one game during the regular BIG3 season with three weeks' notice provided on chosen game.

MVP, Joe Johnson

Within 60 days of purchase, owners will also receive two courtside seats to any one game during the regular BIG3 season with three weeks' notice provided on chosen game.

Championship Ring

Within 60 days of purchase, owners will also receive two courtside seats to the championship game at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahama's (travel not included).

Legendary (1-of-5)

Seven unique NFTs include:

Coach of the Year, Lisa Leslie

Defensive Player of the Year, Amar'e Stoudemire

4 th Man of the Year, Nate Robinson

2H2G, Will Bynum

BIG3 Community Award Winner, Ricky Davis

Trash Talker, Gary Payton

Scoring Champion, Joe Johnson

"As a league that prides ourselves on innovation, it was only right that we took NFTs and made them even more high-class. We aren't just throwing these against the wall for money, but rather making NFT's an exclusive and artistic experience. This collection showcases pivotal league moments for players, coaches, and teams since the BIG3 first began," said Jeff Kwatinetz, co-founder of BIG3. "When fans buy a BIG3 NFT, they are also receiving the opportunity to share that moment on the court with legends of the game and that's what this league is built on."

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season which included lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22 and opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out. The league's fourth season regular games will be played in both Las Vegas and New Orleans. The final two weeks of the championship will be held at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

For more information on creating an OpenSea account and purchasing currency, please visit https://openseahelp.zendesk.com/hc/en-us

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

