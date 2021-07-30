BIG3 Announces New Partnership With Verizon

Verizon To Be Presenting Partner of the BIG3 Playoff and Championship Games in The Bahamas on August 28 and September 4

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Today, the BIG3 announced a new partnership with Verizon. As part of the partnership, Verizon will have on-court signage and present the "rules of the game" segment each week. The company has also been named as the presenting partner of the playoff and championship games, which will be held at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas on August 28 and September 4.

Other key components of the partnership include:

Acting as associate sponsor of YOUNG3, BIG3's youth program that provides children in local communities with the opportunity to enrich their lives through the game of 3-on-3 basketball

Custom social media content across BIG3 owned and operated channels

"We are so excited to finally announce Verizon as our newest partner," said Christopher Hannan, BIG3 CEO. "After much productive discussion and workshopping during the Verizon Black Owned Media Summit two short months ago, we are delighted to see this deal finally come to fruition and applaud Verizon for supporting the multi-cultural and innovative brand our league has worked so hard to create."

"In a time when so many companies are talking the talk, we are thrilled to see Verizon stepping up and walking the walk," said Ice Cube, BIG3 co-founder. "We can't wait to continue working with them this season, especially as we inch closer to our next stops in Dallas, Milwaukee, and Chicago."

"BIG3's intersection of sports, music and entertainment make them a unique and powerful partner," said Rachel Chan, Director of Media, Strategy & Activation, Verizon. "This

relationship is a result of the open dialogue stemming from the Black Owned Media Summit and we are excited to continue to develop and think differently about partnerships moving forward"

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season which included lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22 and opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out. The BIG3's regular season will be held in multiple cities including Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Chicago and Dallas. The playoffs, consolation, and championship will be held at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

ABOUT BIG3:BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

