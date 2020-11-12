Big Things Are Poppin' At Bad Monkey Popcorn: Champlain Financial Acquires Rapidly Expanding Canadian Popcorn Manufacturer

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - An investor group led by Champlain Financial Corporation acquires Bad Monkey Inc, an emerging and innovative marketer and manufacturer of ready-to-eat popcorn and other confectionery items in Canada An investor...

An investor group led by Champlain Financial Corporation ("CFC") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bad Monkey Inc. ("Bad Monkey Popcorn" or "the Company"), a fast growing business in the production, distribution and marketing of ready-to-eat popcorn, microwavable popcorn, and other confectionery items. The transaction will accelerate the Company's product development and widen its distribution network across the country and in the United States.

Founded in 2014 by Joseph and Fabio Zeppilli, the Company sells its products under the exciting and well recognized "Bad Monkey" brand, a reference to the nickname given to the energetic brothers by their mother as they were growing up. The Company distributes its products in many major grocery retail chains, convenience stores, and drugstores. Thanks to the brothers' high energy and contagious passion for product quality and customer delight, Bad Monkey has forged partnerships with leading retailers across Canada and premium Canadian and US farmers, securing the best raw materials for their creative flavors.

Mr. Andre La Forge (CFC) joins as a Director to support the existing management team in expanding and accelerating the Company's development. "I'm looking forward to working alongside the management team to help accelerate Bad Monkey's growth. Bad Monkey's strong reputation for creative and fun products will continue to fuel its growth throughout Canada and eventually the US", adds Mr. La Forge.

Joseph and Fabio Zeppilli, the two driving forces behind Bad Monkey, will remain co-CEOs and spearhead the next growth spurt of the company. "This exciting new partnership will allow Bad Monkey to reach amazing new levels in a very short period of time. Our goal is to be the industry leader in North American popcorn production and distribution, and we are absolutely confident that with the help of CFC, this is going to happen."

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

ABOUT CHAMPLAIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Champlain Financial Corporation, a Canadian private holding company based in Montreal, Quebec, operates a private diversified investment portfolio, currently with a series of investments throughout Canada and United States. Champlain's core focus is to serve as a value-added financial partner in providing equity capital and growth management expertise for small and middle-market companies.

