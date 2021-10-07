Big Ten Network Selects Sportradar To Refresh B1G

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (SRAD) - Get SPORTRADAR GROUP Report ("Sportradar" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of sports entertainment products and services, and the Big Ten Network have partnered to relaunch B1G+, a direct-to-consumer subscription service for non-televised events powered by the Big Ten Network. The revitalized B1G+ includes approximately 1,500 live streams of Big Ten Olympic sports, as well as video-on-demand of basketball and football games that previously aired on linear channels.

Sportradar is fuelling the relaunch by providing its technology and data-driven OTT solutions to help the Big Ten Network manage the OTT backend, all OTT frontends (including web, mobile, and connected TV apps), UX/UI design, as well as third-party integration. The result is an end-to-end OTT fan solution featuring a comprehensive library of historical content, shoulder programming, on-demand content, Olympic sports, and women's sports that offers viewers extensive opportunities to customize and personalize the manner in which they follow and support their favorite Big Ten programs.

Sportradar U.S. CEO Arne Rees said: "Today's sports audience expects an experience that is highly personalized and tailored to their unique interests. Using our technology and data-driven OTT solutions, which have been developed and refined over the last 15 years, the Big Ten Network now has the flexibility it needs to meet and exceed viewer demands. We look forward to working closely with the Big Ten Network and helping them deliver an innovative product to their fans now and in the future."

B1G+ streams hundreds of non-televised live events via subscription and features exclusive behind-the-scenes video, game highlights, original programming, and press conferences from 28 men's and women's sports across the Big Ten Conference, with additional coverage from conference postseason tournaments and events. The network schedule annually features more than 800 women's events in the sports of basketball, ice hockey, golf, lacrosse, rowing, soccer, field hockey, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.

Michael Calderon, Big Ten Network senior vice president of programming and digital media said: "From our perspective, the goal of B1G+ is to deliver a best-in-class experience for Big Ten fans viewing live events, archived games and original programming highlighting their favorite schools and teams. Thanks to Sportradar's platform, technology and solution-oriented mindset, we believe the refreshed B1G+ will serve as a destination for college sports fans across the country as they follow one of the nation's premier collegiate conferences."

As pioneers in combining the power of live sports data and video, as well as experts in offering insights into fan behavior, Sportradar delivers personalized, targeted content to engage audiences and enhance awareness around any sport or product. With its market data and industry expertise, Sportradar is uniquely positioned to provide custom monetization solutions to rights holders through a combination of advertising, subscription, retail, and sponsorship.

To learn more about Sportradar's OTT solutions, please visit: https://sportradar.us/sports-media/ott/.

About SportradarSportradar is a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, and FIFA. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. www.sportradar.com

About Big Ten NetworkA joint venture between the Big Ten Conference and Fox Networks, Big Ten Network is the first internationally distributed network dedicated to covering one of the premier collegiate conferences in the country. With more than 1,700 events across all platforms, the 24/7 network is the ultimate destination for Big Ten fans and alumni across the country, allowing them to see their favorite teams, regardless of where they live. The Fox Sports App is the digital extension of the Big Ten Network, delivering live games and on-demand programming to Big Ten Network customers via the web, smartphones, and tablets. Network events include football, men's and women's basketball games, dozens of Big Ten Olympic sports and championship events, studio shows and classic games. Original programming highlights activities and accomplishments of some of the nation's finest universities, including the Emmy-nominated The Journey. The network is carried by all the major video distributors across the United State and Canada, such as DIRECTV, DISH, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-Verse, Charter Spectrum, Xfinity, Altice USA, Cox Contour TV, Mediacom, RCN, WOW!, and approximately 300 additional video providers across North America. Big Ten Network is also available through the majority of streaming providers, including DIRECTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo and YouTube TV. For additional information, please visit www.btn.com .

