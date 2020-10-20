Big Tech Antitrust Report Reveals How Amazon Threatens Sellers' Profits

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today it will respond to this month's U.S. House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee report by adding resources to its Brand Protection on Amazon practice to help sellers avoid losses in sales. The report's allegation that Amazon "has engaged in extensive anticompetitive conduct in its treatment of third-party sellers" exposes a potential threat to those sellers seeking to protect their brands from abuses that could impact their bottom line.

"Amazon's stringent rules can at times exert pressure on sellers to reduce pricing to a point of unprofitability. As a result, brand sellers are forced to remove their products from the platform, leaving 3rd party resellers open to offering prices way below the recommended retail price," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner at Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. "When this occurs, we see the seller's overall sales compromised."

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. has an entire team that focuses on individuals and companies that sell their own products on Amazon, and through BrandProtectionAmazon.com, the firm helps them navigate the Amazon appeal process. The firm has years of experience handling arbitrations, where Amazon refused to correct its seller mishandling, litigating against infringers and advocating for sellers at Senate hearings addressing the existing anticompetitive practices. With the antitrust report stating that Amazon has "monopoly power" over its sellers, resources dedicated to empowering and protecting brand sellers against potential financial hardships are more critical than ever.

"Amazon has 2.3 million active third-party sellers worldwide, with 37 percent relying on the plat-form for their sole source of income. Despite the report highlighting how sellers and brands are forced to depend on Amazon and are subjected to its arbitrary rules, there is still no reasonable alternative to this one-sided relationship," said Rob Segall, Esq., partner and head of the Brand Protection on Amazon team. "As Amazon continues to partially regulate itself, and until the re-port's recommendations are implemented, brands will need resources such as our law practice to safeguard their profits."

