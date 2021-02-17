Big Sky Recycling Is Granted 'Certified B Corp' Status

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Sky Recycling today announces that it is now officially recognized as a Certified B Corporation. This signifies that the company is committed to managing its impact on the environment and how its policies affect people. Big Sky Recycling provides a simple and secure way to donate old cell phones to be refurbished, reused or recycled to make use of their valuable materials, rather than thrown away.

The certification was handed out by the nonprofit, B Lab, whose goal is to hold companies accountable for their impact on the world and urge people to take greater responsibility in operating sustainably and responsibly. The aim is that these accreditations will lead to a movement towards more sustainable and responsible businesses that work to make a positive impact on the world.

Only an estimated 4,000 companies worldwide have managed to meet or exceed the minimum score assessment set by B lab. Ben & Jerry's consciousness of environmental and sociological impact, and The Guardian's honest reporting on the climate crisis, for example, helped them both earn certification as a B Corporation.

Businesses can sometimes be reluctant to think on a global scale and instead leave the world's most challenging problems to be solved by governments and nonprofits. The B Corp community works together towards reducing inequality and poverty levels, to create a healthier environment and stronger communities.

"At Big Sky Recycling we've never been satisfied with staying the way we are," said founder of Big Sky Recycling, Wesley Poritz. "That's why we're constantly challenging ourselves to do better. Whether that be with prioritizing local and minority owned suppliers or our zero landfill policy, B Lab provides a tangible way to measure that impact and be held accountable."

"Going forward, we hope to continue to meet the expectations of B Lab and our community. Environmental and Social responsibility is no joke to us. We're proud to have earned our B Corp Certification and only hope to do even better as the years go by."

A company's recertification status is updated every three years, so qualifications regarding governance, workers and community must be met at all times. It means that companies need to be constantly committed to environmental and social responsibility, paying living wages, and representing and uplifting the members of the community they serve.

Big Sky Recycling is dedicated to reducing e-waste, by providing a simple and secure solution for recycling cell phones and electronics. Big Sky Recycling also donates their profits to a variety of causes from nonprofit organizations, including supporting Soldiers overseas (Operation Shoebox), planting trees (One Tree Planted) and feeding hungry children (No Kid Hungry).

