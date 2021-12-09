Big Screen Entertainment Group Continues Expansion With Google Play Launch

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) has launched its over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform in the Google Play Store.

This app integration is the latest audience expansion move from Big Stream Entertainment, which showcases hundreds of hours of the company's film and TV content and was previously available just as a Roku channel and online.

The move puts Big Stream onto Android devices and positions the company for further revenue generation from subscription video-on-demand and advertising as demand for the platform grows.

"Streaming our content directly to consumers across a range of media devices is key to success in the current entertainment landscape," said Kimberley Kates, Chief Executive of Big Screen. "With the current surge in demand for movie and television content, we are well positioned to benefit by growing our global viewership.

"Big Screen is also looking to bring BSE app onto Apple iOS devices targeting mid next year. With our first application now published on Android, we are also in time looking to build more applications for entertainment content, games, and more," added Kates.

Android users can use this link to install Big Stream Entertainment onto their phone and/or tablets.

Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bigscreenentertainmentgroup.bigstreamentertainment

The company is focused on developing new content and raising funds to create more original films and shows, following the successful streaming model originated by Netflix and Amazon.

COVID-19 lockdowns led to a big increase in OTT viewing figures worldwide and demonstrated the importance for entertainment companies to move beyond traditional media delivery systems and enter the streaming game.

Big Stream features over 250 titles with a mix of original content along with its library of films, shows and documentaries.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

