Big Nerd Ranch And ADK Group To Combine Digital Product And Web Development Expertise Through Recent Projekt202 Acquisition

ATLANTA, Ga. and BOSTON, Mass., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- projekt202, the leading provider of experience-driven strategy, design and development, recently announced its acquisition of Boston-based ADK group, a top-tier application development and user experience firm.

"Our team at Big Nerd Ranch is thrilled to welcome ADK to the projeck202 family," said Big Nerd Ranch GM, Stacy Henry. "Our focus on Digital Product Development, mobile applications, and Customer Experience (CX) complements the breadth of web development expertise that ADK brings, especially in the digital health sector. We're excited to begin working together to create authentically useful apps and amazing experiences for our clients and their users."

From their founding in 2011, ADK has helped their clients thrive in the market by leveraging data to inform strategy, adopting agile processes to increase speed to market, and designing impactful experiences that ladder up to their clients' brand promise and vision.

ADK has prided itself on being a trusted partner to established companies and a proven launchpad for high-growth startup companies. Their work in the digital health space has led to FDA-approved technology and publications in well-known medical journals based on the research gleaned from their products.

"One of our main goals at ADK has been to create experiences for our clients that don't just fit their needs, but exceed their expectations," said Dan Tatar, CEO of ADK. "We've achieved that by believing in our work and in the work of our clients. With this acquisition, we're looking forward to the opportunity to bring our own brand of web and mobile expertise to even more clients."

ADK has made a name for themselves by operating in a nimble, collaborative manner that's designed for the way brands need to work today. ADK's expertise in web development platforms will mesh well with Big Nerd Ranch's focus on mobile and multi-platform development. As a part of the projekt202 family, ADK looks to bring additional depth to Big Nerd Ranch's already well-respected digital product development skill set.

ABOUT ADK GROUP ADK Group is a Boston-based digital agency and application development company with a unique culture that is rooted in philanthropy, technology, and adventure. We do work that matters, with like-minded people and partners.

ABOUT BIG NERD RANCH Since 2001, Big Nerd Ranch has worked to bring brilliance to life. We achieve this by establishing true partnerships with our clients and by providing a team of engineers, designers, and project strategists to guide your digital product from discovery to launch. These same developers and designers can join your company's team to take a project across the finish line or train them on the latest and greatest technologies. We're proud to work with startups and Fortune 100 companies building authentically useful applications and transforming vision into advantage. Learn more at www.bignerdranch.com and email marketing@bignerdranch.com if you'd like more information on this press release.

ABOUT PROJEKT202 projekt202 is the leader in experience-driven software strategy, design and development. We have a unique and established methodology for understanding people in context which drives everything we do. This leads to a crisp, clear understanding of the customer, which shapes the design and development of new solutions and experiences. We have the expertise, teams, skills and scale to deliver sophisticated software solutions that improve the user journey.

