Big Game Deal: Swing By Wienerschnitzel On Feb 7th & Pick Up 25 Mini Corn Dogs For Only $5!

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel is bringing its Big Game deal back and it's as delicious as ever! On February 7 th, swing by any participating location and score 25 Mini Corn Dogs for only $5 (tax extra). Covered in sweet honey corn batter and deep fried to perfection, these Mini Corn Dogs are little in size but big on flavor!

"Our Mini Corn Dogs are savory and delicious," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "They're the perfect addition to the Big Game menu."

Limit 4 orders per guest. Valid 2/7/21 only at participating locations. To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About WienerschnitzelFounded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually - and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

