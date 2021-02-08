Big Data Markets, 2026: Data Volume And Variety, Increasing Adoption Of Big Data By Enterprises And Telecom, Maturation Of Big Data Software, Continued Investments In Big Data By Web Giants

DUBLIN, Feb. 8 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Market by Leading Companies, Solutions, Use Cases, Infrastructure, Data Integration, IoT Support, Deployment Model and Services in Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global big data market, including business case issues/analysis, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, and a quantitative assessment of the industry with forecasting from 2021 to 2026. This report also evaluates the components of big data infrastructure and security framework. This report also provides an analysis of leading big data solutions with key metrics such as streaming IoT data analytics revenue for leading providers such as Teradata, IBM, Oracle, SAS, and Datameter. The report evaluates, compares, and contrasts vendors, and provides a vendor ranking matrix. Analysis takes into consideration solutions integrating both structured and unstructured data.

Big data solutions are relied upon to gain insights from data files/sets so large and complex that it becomes difficult to process using traditional database management tools and data processing applications. The publisher sees key solution areas for big data as commerce, geospatial, finance, healthcare, transportation, and smart grids. Key technology integration includes AI, IoT, cloud and high-performance computing. AI facilitates the efficient and effective supply of information to enterprises for optimized business decision-making. Some of the biggest opportunity areas are commercial applications, search in the big data environment, and mobility control for the generation of actionable business intelligence. In terms of big data integration with cloud-based infrastructure, cloud solutions allow companies that previously required large investments into hardware to store data to do the same through the cloud at a lower cost. Companies save not only money but physical space where this hardware was previously stored. The trend to migrate to big data technologies is driven by the need for additional information derivable from analysis of all of the electronic data available to a business. To realize the true potential to transform intelligence information from the huge amount of unstructured data, government agencies cannot leverage traditional data management technologies and DB techniques in terms of processing data. To understand patterns that exist in unstructured data, government agencies apply statistical models to large quantities of unstructured data.

Select Report Findings:

Big data in SCM will exceed $6.6B globally by 2026

globally by 2026 Data Integration and Quality Tools $9.9B globally by 2026

globally by 2026 Enterprise performance analytics will reach $27.8B globally by 2026

globally by 2026 Big data in business intelligence applications will reach $50.4B by 2026

by 2026 Combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will rely upon advanced big data analytics software

Real-time data will be a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions

Market leading companies are rapidly integrated big data technologies with IoT infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary 2.0 Introduction2.1 Big Data Overview2.1.1 Defining Big Data2.1.2 Big Data Ecosystem2.1.3 Key Characteristics of Big Data2.2 Research Background2.2.1 Scope2.2.2 Coverage2.2.3 Company Focus 3.0 Big Data Challenges and Opportunities3.1 Securing Big Data Infrastructure3.1.1 Big Data Infrastructure3.1.2 Infrastructure Challenges3.1.3 Big Data Infrastructure Opportunities3.2 Unstructured Data and the Internet of Things3.2.1 New Protocols, Platforms, Streaming and Parsing, Software and Analytical Tools3.2.2 Big Data in IoT and Lightweight Data Interchange Format3.2.3 Big Data in IoT and Lightweight Protocols3.2.4 Big Data in IoT and Network Interoperability Protocols3.2.5 Big Data in IoT Data Processing Scalability 4.0 Big Data Technologies and Business Cases4.1 Big Data Technology4.1.1 Hadoop4.1.1.1 Other Apache Projects4.1.2 NoSQL4.1.3 MPP Databases4.1.4 Other Technologies4.2 Emerging Technologies, Tools, and Techniques4.2.1 Streaming Analytics4.2.2 Cloud Technology4.2.3 Search Technologies4.2.4 Customizes Analytics Tools4.2.5 Keywords Optimization4.3 Big Data Roadmap4.4 Market Drivers4.4.1 Data Volume and Variety4.4.2 Increasing Adoption of Big Data by Enterprises and Telecom4.4.3 Maturation of Big Data Software4.4.4 Continued Investments in Big Data by Web Giants4.4.5 Business Drivers4.5 Market Barriers4.5.1 The Big Barrier: Privacy and Security Gaps4.5.2 Workforce Reskilling and Organizational Resistance4.5.3 Lack of Clear Big Data Strategies4.5.4 Scalability and Maintenance Technical Challenges4.5.5 Big Data Development Expertise 5.0 Key Big Data Sectors5.1 Industrial Automation and Internet of Things5.1.1 Big Data in Machine to Machine Solutions5.1.2 Vertical Opportunities5.2 Retail and Hospitality5.2.1 Forecasting and Inventory Management5.2.2 Customer Relationship Management5.2.3 Determining Buying Patterns5.2.4 Hospitality Use Cases5.2.5 Personalized Marketing5.3 Digital Media5.3.1 Social Media5.3.2 Social Gaming Analytics5.3.3 Usage of Social Media Analytics by Other Verticals5.3.4 Internet Keyword Search5.4 Utilities5.4.1 Analysis of Operational Data5.4.2 Application Areas for the Future5.5 Financial Services5.5.1 Fraud Analysis, Mitigation & Risk Profiling5.5.2 Merchant-Funded Reward Programs5.5.3 Customer Segmentation5.5.4 Customer Retention & Personalized Product Offering5.5.5 Insurance Companies5.6 Healthcare5.6.1 Drug Development5.6.2 Medical Data Analytics5.6.3 Case Study: Identifying Heartbeat Patterns5.7 Information and Communications Technologies5.7.1 Telco Analytics: Customer/Usage Profiling and Service Optimization5.7.2 Big Data Analytic Tools5.7.3 Speech Analytics5.7.4 New Products and Services5.8 Government: Administration and Homeland Security5.8.1 Big Data Research5.8.2 Statistical Analysis5.8.3 Language Translation5.8.4 Developing New Applications for the Public5.8.5 Tracking Crime5.8.6 Intelligence Gathering5.8.7 Fraud Detection and Revenue Generation5.9 Other Sectors5.9.1 Aviation5.9.2 Transportation and Logistics: Optimizing Fleet Usage5.9.3 Real-Time Processing of Sports Statistics5.9.4 Education5.9.5 Manufacturing5.9.6 Extraction and Natural Resources 6.0 Big Data Value Chain6.1 Fragmentation in the Big Data Value Chain6.2 Data Acquisitioning and Provisioning6.3 Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence6.4 Analytics and Visualization6.5 Actioning and Business Process Management6.6 Data Governance 7.0 Big Data Analytics7.1 The Role and Importance of Big Data Analytics7.2 Big Data Analytics Processes7.3 Reactive vs. Proactive Analytics7.4 Technology and Implementation Approaches7.4.1 Grid Computing7.4.2 In-Database processing7.4.3 In-Memory Analytics7.4.4 Data Mining7.4.5 Predictive Analytics7.4.6 Natural Language Processing7.4.7 Text Analytics7.4.8 Visual Analytics7.4.9 Association Rule Learning 7.4.10 Classification Tree Analysis 7.4.11 Machine Learning 7.4.12 Neural Networks 7.4.13 Multilayer Perceptron 7.4.14 Radial Basis Functions7.4.14.1 Support Vector Machines7.4.14.2 Naive Bayes 7.4.14.3 K-nearest Neighbors 7.4.15 Geospatial Predictive Modelling 7.4.16 Regression Analysis 7.4.17 Social Network Analysis 8.0 Standardization and Regulatory Issues8.1 Cloud Standards Customer Council8.2 National Institute of Standards and Technology8.3 OASIS8.4 Open Data Foundation8.5 Open Data Center Alliance8.6 Cloud Security Alliance8.7 International Telecommunications Union8.8 International Organization for Standardization 9.0 Big Data in Industry Vertical Applications9.1 Big Data Application in Manufacturing9.2 Retail Applications9.3 Big Data Application: Insurance Fraud Detection9.4 Big Data Application: Media and Entertainment Industry9.5 Big Data Application: Weather Patterns9.6 Big Data Application: Transportation Industry9.7 Big Data Application: Education Industry9.8 Big Data Application: E-Commerce Personalization9.9 Big Data Application: Oil and Gas Industry9.10 Big Data Application: Telecommunication Industry 10.0 Key Big Data Companies and Solutions10.1 Vendor Assessment Matrix10.2 Competitive Landscape of Major Big Data Vendors10.2.1 New Products Developments10.2.2 Partnership, Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration10.3 1010Data (ACC)10.4 Accenture10.5 Actian Corporation10.6 AdvancedMD10.7 Alation10.8 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions10.9 Alpine Data Labs10.10 Alteryx10.11 Amazon10.12 Anova Data10.13 Apache Software Foundation10.14 Apple Inc.10.15 APTEAN10.16 Athena Health Inc.10.17 Attunity10.18 Booz Allen Hamilton10.19 Bosch10.20 BGI10.21 Big Panda10.22 Bina Technologies Inc.10.23 Capgemini10.24 Cerner Corporation10.25 Cisco Systems10.26 CLC Bio10.27 Cloudera10.28 Cogito Ltd.10.29 Compuverde10.30 CRAY Inc.10.31 Computer Science Corporation10.32 Crux Informatics10.33 Ctrl Shift10.34 Cvidya10.35 Cybatar10.36 DataDirect Network10.37 Data Inc.10.38 Databricks10.39 Dataiku10.40 Datameer10.41 Data Stax10.42 Definiens10.43 Dell EMC10.44 Deloitte10.45 Domo10.46 eClinicalWorks10.47 Epic Systems Corporation10.48 Facebook10.49 Fluentd10.50 Flytxt10.51 Fujitsu10.52 Genalice10.53 General Electric10.54 GenomOncology10.55 GoodData Corporation10.56 Google10.57 Greenplum10.58 Grid Gain Systems10.59 Groundhog Technologies10.60 Guavus10.61 Hack/reduce10.62 HPCC Systems10.63 HP Enterprise10.64 Hitachi Data Systems10.65 Hortonworks10.66 IBM10.67 Illumina Inc10.68 Imply Corporation10.69 Informatica10.70 Inter Systems Corporation10.71 Intel10.72 IVD Industry Connectivity Consortium-IICC10.73 Jasper (Cisco)10.74 Juniper Networks10.75 Knome, Inc.10.76 Leica Biosystems (Danaher)10.77 Longview10.78 MapR10.79 Marklogic10.80 Mayo Medical Laboratories10.81 McKesson Corporation10.82 Medical Information Technology Inc.10.83 Medio10.84 Medopad10.85 Microsoft10.86 Microstrategy10.87 MongoDB10.88 MU Sigma10.89 N-of-One10.90 Netapp10.91 NTT Data10.92 Open Text (Actuate Corporation)10.93 Opera Solutions10.94 Oracle10.95 Palantir Technologies Inc.10.96 Pathway Genomics Corporation10.97 Perkin Elmer10.98 Pentaho (Hitachi)10.99 Platfora10.100 Qlik Tech10.101 Quality Systems Inc.10.102 Quantum10.103 Quertle10.104 Quest Diagnostics Inc.10.105 Rackspace10.106 Red Hat10.107 Revolution Analytics10.108 Roche Diagnostics10.109 Rocket Fuel Inc.10.110 Salesforce10.111 SAP10.112 SAS Institute10.113 Selventa Inc.10.114 Sense Networks10.115 Shanghai Data Exchange10.116 Sisense10.117 Social Cops10.118 Software AG/Terracotta10.119 Sojern10.120 Splice Machine10.121 Splunk10.122 Sqrrl10.123 Sumo Logic10.124 Sunquest Information Systems10.125 Supermicro10.126 Tableau Software10.127 Tableau10.128 Tata Consultancy Services10.129 Teradata10.130 ThetaRay10.131 Thoughtworks10.132 Think Big Analytics10.133 TIBCO10.134 Tube Mogul10.135 Verint Systems10.136 VolMetrix10.137 VMware10.138 Wipro10.139 Workday (Platfora)10.140 WuXi NextCode Genomics10.141 Zoomdata 11.0 Overall Big Data Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 202611.1 Global Big Data Marketplace11.2 Big Data Market by Solution Type11.3 Regional Big Data Market 12.0 Big Data Market Segment Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 202612.1 Big Data Market by Management Utilities 2021 - 202612.2 Big Data Market by Functional Segment 2021 - 202612.3 Market for Big Data in Emerging Technologies 2021 - 202612.4 Big Data Market by Industry Type 2021 - 202612.5 Regional Big Data Markets 2021 - 2026 13.0 Appendix: Big Data Support of Streaming IoT Data

