Big Data And AI Toronto Goes Virtual For Its Fifth Year

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Big Data and AI Toronto Conference and Expo returns on September 29-30, 2020 with a brand new format. The event will be held online with a digital experience available for all participants. With over 200 expert speakers and industry's leading brands and startups, Big Data and AI Toronto is a one-stop shop for the data-driven community.From solving data-driven business challenges to helping business leaders navigate the latest machine learning tools, Big Data and AI Toronto gives attendees a 360-degree view of the industry's current trends.

Thousands of participants, from all around Canada and the world, are expected to attend the online conference and marketplace, taking advantage of an adaptive format with new content streams tailored to both Big Data and AI practitioners. 2020 proved to be a game changer for the industry where Big Data and AI continue to be a driving force for all sectors of the economy. Participants will have access to the knowledge, skills, tools, and connections that they need to master the 4 key dimensions of the post-digital revolution and succeed in an era of disruptive transformation.

"Over 2 days, attendees will get to learn from over 200 expert speakers who will be sharing their exceptional industry knowledge and real-life experiences. In addition, our online marketplace will be showcasing leading solutions providers that are ready to empower the next generation of Big Data and AI innovations across 4 major streams covering AI, Big Data, Cybersecurity, and Cloud" says Kimberly Munroe, Conference Manager for Big Data and AI Toronto.

Sessions include:

AI/ML and Space Exploration - Victoria Da Poian , Aerospace Engineer at NASA

- , Aerospace Engineer at Data Saves Lives: The Power of Crowdsourcing in a Pandemic - Shrey Jain , Founder and President of Flatten.ca

- , Founder and President of Harnessing the Power of Storytelling in Sports - Renata Policicio, VP Research and Insights at ESPN

- Renata Policicio, VP Research and Insights at Tale of Data Science - Ella Hilal, Director of Data Science and Engineering at Shopify

Ella Hilal, Director of Data Science and Engineering at Deep Learning for Self Driving Vehicle Technology - Inmar Givoni , Director of Engineering at Uber ATG

- , Director of Engineering at Thinking Ahead about AI Security and Privacy - Olivera Zatezalo, Chief Security Officer at Huawei Canada

Olivera Zatezalo, Chief Security Officer at A Human-Centered Approach to AI - Jess Holbrook , Founder and Lead, People + AI Research at Google

, Founder and Lead, People + AI Research at Thinking the Journey to the Cloud - Phil Keast , Director of Joint Defense Cloud Program at the Department of National Defence

Other speakers include decision-makers and innovators from Air Canada, Bank of Montréal, Condé Nast, Dataiku, Electronic Arts, Goldman Sachs, HBC, Intact, Loblaw Digital, Manulife, PwC, Rogers Communications, Sun Life Financial, TD Bank, and many more.

"The crisis caused by COVID-19 has brought in a new era for the events industry. We firmly believe that events must re-adapt and re-invent themselves to ensure the safest and most valuable experience for everyone involved", says Justin Pitois, Marketing Manager for Big Data and AI Toronto. "We've partnered with a unique platform provider that will allow us to create a true digital twin of our event and guarantee the best possible digital experience for attendees. Some of our platform features include business matchmaking, 1-on-1 meetings and live chats, networking lounges, a dynamic B2B marketplace, live and on-demand streams for all sessions as well as interactive educational opportunities".

Those interested in attending the event can register for the free Expo pass or the $299 all-access pass. Attendees will have access to hundreds of hours of top-level content and access to Big Data and AI's network of solution providers and community of practitioners.

Readers are welcomed to use the promo code BDTORONTO-25 for a 25% discount on all-access passes. For more information and to register for Big Data & AI, please visit https://www.bigdata-toronto.com/2020/register/.

About the Organizer:

CORP AGENCY produces leading exhibitions and conferences primarily in emerging technologies. Every year CORP conceives, produces, and runs some of the most influential gatherings held in Paris, Toronto, and internationally.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-data-and-ai-toronto-goes-virtual-for-its-fifth-year-301122440.html

SOURCE Corp Agency