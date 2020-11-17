Bidtellect Releases Generation 5.0 Of Native DSP Ahead Of Industry In Optimization And Ease-of-Use

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidtellect, a leading content distribution demand-side platform for native advertising, today announced Generation 5.0 of its nDSP (Native Demand Side Platform). The latest generation is a culmination of at least two years of advancements that further differentiate Bidtellect from other Native and omni-channel DSPs in the industry, creating one of the most performance-driven, client-first, and brand- and privacy-safe platforms in the space.

The underlying goals for Bidtellect's platform additions were to leverage the company's deep understanding of machine learning and move optimization and bidder technologies further ahead of all other buy-side platforms, while simultaneously implementing stronger privacy and safety integrations and modernizing the platform's visual acuity and usability to better serve the needs of clients.

The move to Generation 5.0 has been overseen by Chief Technology Officer, Michael Conway. "I take pride in the fact that we have defined a new level of performance within our platform that has outperformed our competitors in almost every KPI and metric when compared through head-to-head tests by our clients," said Conway.

Generation 5.0 is comprised of advancements in three main categories: Insights & Optimization, Usability, and Privacy.

Insights & Optimization: Improve Decision-Making from Placement-Level to High-Level Strategy

Bidtellect's optimization capabilities through its Intellibid TM suite of technologies are a key component to earning maximum ROI for advertisers and informing strategic campaign decisions.

Bidtellect's additions to its industry-leading optimization capabilities raise the bar in both performance and scope of offerings. The release of several additional goal types including advanced video goals, integrated offerings to support dynamic creative optimization, and the ability to simultaneously optimize to multiple goal types, provides clients with a DSP solution that exceeds performance expectations.

To further support optimization goals and offer deeper insights for its clients, Bidtellect has released several new transparency and advanced analytics features. These not only inform real-time campaign optimization but provide deeper insights into campaign performance, making it easy to make intelligent adjustments to campaigns. Bidtellect has added the ability for users to create their own reporting based on all available dimensions important to the clients' objectives, as well as improved Geo and page URL reporting for complete transparency into delivery.

Advanced optimization capabilities coupled with deeper insights maximize Bidtellect's Native Ad placements' performance - from placement, to creative, to time of day, to contextual relevance - and inform the brand's strategy via a constant performance and informational feedback loop.

Usability: Client-First Ease of Use

In addition to optimization performance-driven from placement level granularity and decision-making power, Bidtellect also prioritized usability for its clients. Generation 5.0 now provides more information and reduces the amount of time required to make changes to campaigns. Manual campaign adjustments - from trafficking through targeting - and reporting workflows are now streamlined and require less manpower. These upgrades include advancements in bulk editing, creative flighting, cross-device capabilities, and editing capabilities.

In addition to streamlined workflows that require less manpower and effort, Bidtellect revamped the DSP's visual acuity with state-of-the-art visualization libraries and the development of real-time advanced campaign insights. These changes provide users instant visual feedback on critical campaign delivery and performance metrics.

Privacy and Compliance: Leading the Movement to a Cookie-Less Future

Bidtellect has continued to ensure that it complies fully with the industry's ever-changing privacy and data regulations, giving consumers greater control and transparency into their data. To provide this assurance, Generation 5.0 adheres to the latest regulations and IAB frameworks required to maintain a competitive edge including IAB TCF 2.0 (Transparency Consent Framework) Compliance, GDPR, and CCPA compliance. Additionally, they maintain industry compliance with DAA AdChoices as well as TAG certifications.

As a "first mover" within the industry moving toward a cookie-less world, Bidtellect was the first DSP to integrate with both The Trade Desk ID and LiveRamp Identity Link. These integrations, along with state-of-the-art contextual optimization solutions, provide both scalability and performance in a cookie-less environment.

Bidtellect continues to elevate the quality and performance of native programmatic advertising at scale, moving ahead of the industry wave and answering client needs first.

For more on Bidtellect nDSP Generation 5.0, click here .

