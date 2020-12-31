Bidi Vapor Takes Legal Action Against Counterfeit Sales

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidi Vapor, LLC, the manufacturer of a premium vape pen called Bidi® Stick, announced that on December 11, 2020, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York granted a temporary restraining order and asset freeze against 24 defendants—most based overseas in China—selling counterfeit Bidi-branded products through the wholesale website, DHGate.com.

"The manufacture and sale of counterfeit goods hurts all responsible suppliers of quality products."

The federal lawsuit is a part of Bidi Vapor's comprehensive, anti-counterfeit program designed to combat the sale of counterfeit and infringing products. Through the robust program, the company aims to help create a more responsible marketplace consisting of high-quality, authentic products.

"The manufacture and sale of counterfeit goods hurts all responsible suppliers of quality products," said Niraj Patel, president and CEO of Bidi Vapor, Melbourne, Fla. "It's a shame that independent manufacturers like Bidi Vapor have to shoulder the burden of pursuing wholesalers and retailers dealing in these illegal products, but our goal is to provide high-quality, electronic nicotine-delivery systems (ENDS) to adult consumers who are 21 and older."

In September 2020, Bidi Vapor submitted a robust Premarket Tobacco Application (PMTA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The PMTA process will allow the FDA to review ENDS from individual manufacturers to potentially authorize continued marketing in the United States, officials said.

Bidi Vapor's application included details about its e-liquid ingredients, device components and manufacturing processes, as well as scientific research into product use among consumers. The submission runs over 285,000 pages—one of the largest submissions compiled across all e-cigarette manufacturers—and supports the public need to provide options to adult smokers of combustible cigarettes, officials said.

At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to our mission, with the Bidi® Stick promoting environmental sustainability while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers. Contributing to a smoke-free world for our future generations is in Bidi Vapor's DNA.

WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including formaldehyde, which is known to the state of California to cause cancer, and nicotine, which is known to the state of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information, go to www.p65warnings.ca.gov .

Nicotine is a highly addictive chemical. Depending on how you use Bidi Vapor products, you may be exposed to higher levels of nicotine than with other tobacco products. No tobacco product is safe or without risk. The risks and effects of using Bidi Vapor products have not been established. Bidi Vapor products can expose you to chemicals that are known to cause health risks, including cancer, reproductive harm, cardiovascular injury, and immunosuppressive conditions, as well as disrupt normal brain development in young people. Consult with a physician for further information.

Additional Warnings:

Bidi Vapor products should be kept out of reach of children. Bidi Vapor products should not be used around a fire or any flammable materials. Do not use Bidi Vapor products if there is any deformity, leakage, or discoloration. Do not insert anything into Bidi Vapor products. Do not disassemble or tamper Bidi Vapor products. Do not attempt to refill Bidi Vapor products.

Bidi Vapor products are not suitable for use by:

Any persons under the legal age (21) Adult non-smokers or non-tobacco users Any persons with allergies or sensitivities to any of the listed ingredients, including nicotine Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding Any persons who cannot use tobacco products because of underlying medical conditions, such as asthma or other lung conditions, depression, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, or stomach ulcers.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bidi-vapor-takes-legal-action-against-counterfeit-sales-301199706.html

SOURCE Bidi Vapor, LLC