Biden Inauguration Signals An Upcoming Regulatory Reset

Special report from Wolters Kluwer legal experts lays out likely scenarios and outcomes to expect from the new President and Legislature

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President-elect Joe Biden is expected not only to reverse many of the policies implemented under Donald Trump, but also to quickly put forward new legislation to combat the continued COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis. Coinciding with inauguration day, experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S. have released a new white paper examining the statements and proposals from Biden's campaign and his transition team, outlining what professionals across several industries should expect of the new administration's policy and regulatory approaches.

"Under Joe Biden's administration, we expect to see a return to policies that are more in line with Obama-era priorities," said Ted Trautmann, Senior Legal Analyst. "This includes increased emphasis on expanding health care access, employee protections, economic relief, international trade alliances, cybersecurity, and corporate accountability. However, with COVID-19 still present and worsening across the U.S., there are plenty of new challenges that will be a top priority for the Biden administration."

This white paper lays out likely scenarios and outcomes across a range of key practice areas, such as healthcare, labor and employment, tax, securities and corporate governance, international trade, antitrust, intellectual property, cybersecurity and privacy, financial services, and others. Specific issues covered in the white paper include:

The "American Rescue Plan," announced shortly before Biden's inauguration, which would provide economic and tax relief to families and small businesses, including emergency paid leave and a higher federal minimum wage;

Strengthening the Affordable Care Act, lowering the age of Medicare eligibility, and expanding health coverage for low-income individuals;

Extending the Social Security payroll tax to higher income levels, enhancing tax benefits for working families, and expanding several renewable energy credits;

The direction the SEC could go under new head Gary Gensler , including whether he may pursue regulations mandating public company disclosures regarding climate change and political contributions; and,

New COVID-19 relief legislation and oversight of companies receiving aid.

