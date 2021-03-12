Biden Decision To Cancel Immigration Public Charge "Sticks It To Taxpayers," Says FAIR

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was released in response to the Biden administration's decision to cancel the public charge rule in the midst of an immigration crisis.

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was released in response to the Biden administration's decision to cancel the public charge rule in the midst of an immigration crisis. The statement should be attributed to Dan Stein, president, Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

"The principle that immigrants be self-sufficient predates our republic, and has been codified into law since 1882. But none of that, nor the burdens placed on the American people, matters one whit to an administration that is hell-bent on eliminating all rational rules and enforcement where it comes to immigration." - Dan Stein

"After decimating immigration enforcement and creating a crisis on our southern border, the Biden administration has decided to stick it to the American taxpayers by canceling a rule that would have barred people who are likely to become public charges from immigrating to the United States legally.

"The rule that would have shielded U.S. taxpayers from having to provide costly public benefits, such as cash benefits for income maintenance, SNAP, most forms of Medicaid, Section 8 Housing Assistance, Section 8 Project-Based Rental Assistance, and certain other forms of subsidized housing, is now gone, and taxpayers will remain on the hook for these costs.

"Combined with the administration's plan to grant amnesty to upwards of 14.5 million illegal aliens, and subsequent family chain migration that could entitle as many as 52 million more people to qualify for green cards, the price tag for eliminating the public charge rule could run into the tens of trillions of dollars. But, when it comes to achieving this administration's radical agenda of unrestricted immigration, no price appears to be too great."

