Bicycle Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) - Get Report, a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide ( Bicycle®) technology, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in September:

Citi 15 th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Goldman Sachs 10 th Annual Biotech Symposium on Friday, September 11, 2020

H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020; presentation at 1:00 p.m. ET

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020; presentation at 9:20 a.m. ET

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Medtech Summit on Monday, September 21, 2020; presentation at 10:50 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of Bicycle's website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the presentation dates.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) - Get Report is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles®, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle's lead product candidate, BT1718, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is also evaluating BT5528, a second-generation BTC targeting EphA2, in a Company-sponsored Phase I/II study. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

