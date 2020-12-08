BICS Selects Infradata And BroadForward To Deliver Next Generation STP

BRUSSELS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infradata, a leading provider of state-of-the-art cyber security and cloud networking solutions and services, announced today they have deployed the BroadForward Signaling Transfer Point (STP) at Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS). Infradata has become leading expert in intelligent routing and interworking solutions based on the entire BroadForward product portfolio. Infradata has gained extensive experience in designing, implementing and supporting these products at BICS and other telecom operators worldwide.

The Next Generation STP solution is deployed as a central, highly versatile routing hub for all 2G/3G related signaling traffic. The software solution provides BICS with the signaling intelligence required to unify and simplify SS7 based routing configuration, management and provisioning of all their SS7 signaling traffic. The STP can run standalone or combined on a single engine platform with other BroadForward products, such as a Diameter Signaling Controller and can be extended with the BroadForward SS7 and Diameter Firewall.

Infradata is a great advocate of the solution, as it enables easy-to-use GUI based configuration and integration of advanced signaling scenarios across protocols and technologies, without the need for scripting or coding. Infradata previously implemented the BroadForward Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) at BICS, for routing all 4G signaling traffic on its IPX network.

BICS is the world's leading interconnect provider of wholesale carrier services to wireline and wireless operators and service providers globally. As the world's largest roaming provider, it reaches more than 1,000 mobile destinations in the world. The BICS network covers over 200 countries and it comprises fiber & sea cables, satellite link and connections to the world's major internet exchanges. BICS deploys multi-technology solutions (SS7, GRX, IPX, and Cloud) to enable seamless interoperability of traditional and cloud communications.

Quentin Pouplard, Head of Solution Architecture & Engineering at BICS commented "We are the number one interconnect provider because we innovate and improve continuously. As our trusted partner for several years now, Infradata regularly updates us on new improvements we can make to our operations. The deployment of the BroadForward STP gives us the signaling intelligence we need to enable much faster service adaptation to the specific needs of our roaming partners around the world. The STP comes with the same signaling versatility and flexibility we already enjoy with the BroadForward DSC on our IPX network, because they run on the same converged, single engine software platform."

Infradata Managing Director BeLux, Kris Verheye added: "The selection of the BroadForward Next Generation STP in the heart of the GRX network is a testament not only to our close partnership with BICS but also to the trust that the technical team has in BroadForward technology for their IPX and GRX networks. We are very proud that Infradata has been able to play a pivotal role in the successful delivery of the Next Generation STP at BICS".

About BICS

As a leading international communications enabler, BICS is connecting the world by creating reliable and secure mobile experiences anytime, anywhere. We are a global voice carrier and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide. Our solutions are essential for supporting the modern lifestyle of today's device-hungry consumer - from global mobile connectivity, seamless roaming experiences, fraud prevention and authentication, to global messaging and the Internet of Things. We are headquartered in Brussels, with a strong presence in Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe and Middle East.

https://bics.com/

About Infradata

Infradata is the worldwide provider of Cyber Security, Cloud Networking solutions and Managed Services. Infradata refines networking and security to meet the business needs of Telecom Operators, Service Providers and enterprises with Mission Critical Networks. With many years of experience, extensive knowledge about the Service Provider networks combined with Infradata's innovative approach to deliver highly complex technical infrastructure projects, Infradata helps customers to accelerate their success. With the Infradata Mobile Solutions, Infradata helps Mobile Operators on the path to 5G, with a Security By Design approach, including Network Slicing and Virtualization.

Infradata is located in Belgium, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland and the United States, with a global 24/7 Direct Expert Access support organization.

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, IPX and M2M/IoT networks. Five-time GSMA Best Mobile Technology nominee BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability, designed for convergence across legacy and next generation networks. Our active 5G roadmap supports service providers with their network transition to 5G NG Core, with the Service Communication Proxy (SCP), Binding Support Function (BSF), Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), 5G EIR, 4G-5G interworking and multi-protocol signaling orchestration. All BroadForward products are hardware-agnostic and support network virtualization, OpenStack and cloud deployment. BroadForward's software development is entirely done in The Netherlands.

