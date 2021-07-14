BiasSync Approved As SHRM Recertification Provider

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiasSync announced today that it has received approval from the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) as a Recertification General Provider providing unconscious bias training.

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiasSync announced today that it has received approval from the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) as a Recertification General Provider providing unconscious bias training. As a certified SHRM Provider, BiasSync is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP ® or SHRM-SCP ®. BiasSync's offering aligns across a number of areas covered by the SHRM Body of Competency and Knowledge ™ (SHRM BoCK ™).

BiasSync Co-founder and CEO Michele Ruiz said: "Many human resource professionals are looking for quality, research-based trainings for employees that include actionable steps and a roadmap to advance their diversity, equity and inclusion progress. With the growing focus on anti bias training in workplaces, we are delighted to have our proprietary science-based unconscious bias training, assessment, and mitigation solution accredited by such a prestigious organization as SHRM."

"Nationwide, human resources professionals face multiple challenges due to bias—both overt and unconscious—in the workplace. And many are looking for meaningful data that can be used to create positive change, especially as it is estimated that bias can cost companies as much as $450 billion to $550 billion per year in legal fees, lost revenue, attrition, and decreased productivity. BiasSync is designed specifically to help companies mitigate the most prevalent types of bias that are encountered in today's workplace," Ruiz added.

About BiasSyncBiasSync is a software-as-a-service company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively train, assess, measure and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

