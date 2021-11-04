BHPA Announces Investment In Metaverse Infrastructure

BHPA, Inc. (OTCM: BHPA, " BHPA"), a computing power services and blockchain technologies company, today announced that it will invest resources in the construction of a metaverse infrastructure.

BHPA, Inc. (OTCM: BHPA, " BHPA"), a computing power services and blockchain technologies company, today announced that it will invest resources in the construction of a metaverse infrastructure.

The concept of the metaverse has now attracted worldwide attention. As the next stage and trend in the development of the digital technology, metaverse could enter people's life in a more accessible way, bringing people closer together and may dramatically change people's daily life for the foreseeable future.

Until recently, the concept of the metaverse, as a fantasy of the future, has long had its origins in novels, films, games, online chat rooms, and more. However, the development of blockchain technology has given the metaverse, which has always been closer to an abstract and illusory concept, a real chance to emerge.

Computing power is both the core and the foundation of metaverse infrastructure construction. BHPA plans to take advantage of its experience and advantages in computing power services and blockchain technologies, as well as its resources in the industry, to further develop this track of metaverse infrastructure construction. BHPA has started hiring experienced technical engineers and staff locally recently to expand its research and development team on the subject.

As the technology constantly evolves, BHPA will continue to explore the deeper potential of the blockchain market to dig out more possibilities in this emerging market.

About BHPA

BHPA, INC. (OTCM: BHPA) is leveraging its cloud hash power and big data processing capabilities toward the creation of a reliable and convenient cloud hash power service platform. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BHP Advance Inc., which acts as the technology and service operator, provides a cryptocurrency mining SaaS platform powered by a reliable and secure blockchain algorithm, along with market-leading data processing capabilities and other online services. BHP Advance has a well-established global partnership network with large-scale cryptocurrency mining farms. The Company is dedicated to providing a cloud mining solution capable of breaking new barriers in the cryptocurrency mining space, allowing crypto mining firms and enthusiasts to transcend the defining limitations of time, power, and technology horizon.

