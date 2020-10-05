BHLDN Launches First Look Of Spring 2021 Collection Directly To Brides For Bridal Fashion Week

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BHLDN, Anthropologie's wedding brand, is pivoting to an online approach for Bridal Fashion Week. The brand, which has historically held in-person events exclusively for the press, will share a first look at its newest collection directly to brides via bhldn.com and a virtual event with Love Stories TV.

The first look features 12 new wedding gowns, including several additions to BHLDN's recently-launched Plus collection. The gowns are available for pre-order at https://www.bhldn.com/categories/bride-spring-wedding-dresses.

"As we look ahead to 2021, we've also taken a moment to reflect on 2020," says Lori Conley, BHLDN General Merchandise Manager. "We've heard from countless brides-to-be who have responded to uncertainty and disappointment with incredible resilience, taking a change in plans as an opportunity to honor their love stories with intimate, unconventional, and deeply personal celebrations. Our Spring 2021 gowns are inspired by these remarkable brides. Filled with versatile silhouettes, emotive details, and only-at-BHLDN designs, our newest collection invites the bride to celebrate her wedding, her way."

The collection is inspired by several key trends:

Femme BohemianAs brides embrace intimate backyard weddings and unexpected venues, BHLDN has designed gowns with details to match, focusing on thoughtful embellishments like textural embroidery and Guipure lace.

Delicate DecadenceThese gowns invite a touch of grandeur into quiet moments of celebration. Perfect for the bride planning a small yet romantic event, they feature luxe details like sequin-scattered lace and pearl-studded tulle.

Parisian ChicThese gowns offer a 'less is more' approach for the unconventional bride. Modern silhouettes suit courthouse weddings, rooftop ceremonies and every venue in-between, while welcoming the addition of unique finishing touches.

BHLDN has also partnered with Love Stories TV for a virtual event on October 9, offering brides an in-depth look at the new collection hosted by BHLDN General Merchandise Manager Lori Conley. Learn more about the event and RSVP at https://bridalfashionmonth.com/bhldn.

About BHLDNBrought to you by Anthropologie, BHLDN caters to the bride in search of unusually beautiful things. We focus specifically on weddings with curated collections of heirloom-quality bridal gowns, mix-and-match bridesmaid dresses, and festive party looks, plus accessories, décor, and more. A new Plus collection joins our collaborations with top designers like Hayley Paige, Jenny Yoo, Watters, and Tadashi Shoji in bringing exclusive gowns to every BHLDN bride. One-on-one shopping consultations are available at 21 BHLDN locations, by virtual appointment, and via email. Shop the full collection and learn more at bhldn.com.

