BHCU Awarded Best Financial Institution In 2020 Best Of Delco

RIDLEY PARK, Pa., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Readers of the Delaware County Daily Times look forward to July each year so that they can cast their ballots for "Best of Delco". Amidst a pandemic, this year was no different as votes were collected online. "Best of Delco" is a chance for the community to show thanks to our local restaurants, salons, cleaners, bars, and yes, financial institutions.

BHCU expanded membership eligibility in 2015, allowing them to provide financial services to the entire Delaware County community. "This is the first year that we are being honored with the top spot," says Ryan Conte, Head of Member Experience. "It feels good to be recognized in this regard just five years into being open to Delco. Our dedication to the community we serve shows thru smart financial services, commitment to the success of local businesses, and supporting local causes, specifically thru the BHCU Kids Foundation."

The entire team at BHCU knows that this WIN is primarily due to member support. "We have the best members," continues Conte. "Our individual and small business members are not customers; they are family. It's great that we are supporting one another in success."

What's going to happen in 2021? The BHCU team is not banking on a repeat, but they plan to invest in their relationship with the community and build upon member services. With that winning formula, the prospects are good.

About BHCU

BHCU, Your Delaware County Credit Union, was founded in 1952 in Ridley Park. As a federally insured credit union, BHCU provides comprehensive banking services to its members. Although initially established to serve Boeing's employees (then Vertol) and their family members, BHCU has expanded into a community-based credit union that is able to serve all of the families and businesses of Delaware County. BHCU has consistently maintained a commitment to helping members save by offering excellent rates and dividends while extending fair fees and expert advice. Can BHCU help you find financial independence? Learn more at www.bhcu.org

About the BHCU Kids Foundation

Established and chartered in 2019, the BHCU Kids Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization administered by a volunteer Board of Directors. The BHCU Kids Foundation began with a simple mission of strengthening the Delaware County community by seeking to provide programs and support for our most at-risk youth, with the full knowledge and understanding that they are our future. In our first initiative, the BHCU Kids Foundation has partnered with The Community's Foundation ("TCF") to endow the Hope for Children Fund, which will provide direct services to the most vulnerable among us, abused and neglected children.

