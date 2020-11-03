BGRS Honors Nomad Temporary Housing With Supplier Of The Year Award

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At their recent virtual Forum, BGRS presented Nomad with the prestigious Supplier of the Year Award for 2020. Selected from a field of over 1900 supplier partners from a variety of relocation services, Nomad won based on several key performance indicators. These included high ratings in customer service, quick response time on a global basis, consistent service delivery over thousands of rentals and amazing cost savings realized on behalf of BGRS clients. In addition, Nomad's subject matter expertise in technology was cited as a driving factor, paving the way to establish a tech-first, global partnership solution for temporary housing for BGRS.

Considered an essential business, Nomad Temporary Housing has continued to deliver the high level of service their clients expect, even during a pandemic. Traci Morris, BGRS Chief Executive Officer, notes "Nomad has demonstrated the true meaning of partnership by quickly reacting to the significant Covid related changes and disruptions by ensuring BGRS clients and customers experienced minimal impact, throughout the world, under very difficult circumstances. As some of their competitors exited the market, they immediately assumed responsibility for active customer files and quickly delivered critical information and exceptional service." The business relationship between BGRS and Nomad goes back ten years, and continues to grow stronger each year, fueled by new innovation on the technology front, and expansion of products and services in new locations.

About Nomad: Nomad employs a unique model of technology and personalized customer care that provides a 100% unbiased sourcing platform of more than 1800 temporary housing brands on a worldwide basis. Not a broker, Nomad manages the stay from start to finish, with a single point of contact for clients and guests. Nomad utilizes its vast array of partners to offer thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. For more information, visit www.nomadtemphousing.com

Heather JamesNomad Temporary Housing619.313.4300 hjames@nomadtemphousing.cm www.nomadtemphousing.com

