BGL Industrials Insider - Automation Drives Investment In Industrial Technology, M&A

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation is transforming the industrial marketplace, with secular growth driving long-term investment, according to the BGL Industrials Insider, an industry report released by Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL). Access the full report here .

Automation architecture is evolving to adapt to an increasingly connected factory floor to secure real-time information. Industrial communication networks continue to expand rapidly with growing investment in automation software and IoT platforms to enhance operational performance.

Manufacturing and Industrial settings are seeing the highest IoT project initiations, while increased penetration has been observed across diverse industry verticals such as Transportation/Mobility, Energy, Retail, and Healthcare. The industrial IoT platform market is expected to grow at a 20 percent-plus CAGR through 2023.

Discrete Automation is projected to see steady growth driven by growing adoptions and COVID-19- induced reshoring activity that will boost domestic manufacturing.

The robotics market is seeing accelerated double-digit growth, with industrial robotics (based on installations) forecasted to grow ~12 percent annually over the next three years. Technological developments, notably machine learning-enabled robots, greater connectivity, and new business models, are expanding robot adoption.

M&A is continuing to shape the digital transformation of factory production. Devices on the "edge" ( e.g., valves, sensors, drives, motors, robots, and machine vision) and Linux-based software systems are among the automation market segments ripe for consolidation and likely to see increased acquisition activity in the coming months.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

