BGL Announces The Sale Of Roy Strom Family Of Companies To Lakeshore Recycling Systems LLC

CLEVELAND, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Roy Strom Family of Companies' Refuse Services and Transfer Station Businesses ( Roy Strom) to Lakeshore Recycling Systems LLC (LRS). BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Roy Strom in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Maywood, Illinois, Roy Strom is a leading solid waste management business in the greater Chicagoland area, serving residential and commercial customers across Cook and DuPage counties. The company's municipal solid waste and construction and demolition collection and hauling operations are supported by its strategically located transfer station as well as Single Stream and C&D recycling operations in Maywood. Founded in 1944, Roy Strom has a longstanding history of providing dependable service to municipalities and commercial customers in the region.

LRS is North America's seventh-largest privately held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive waste diversion and recycling services for hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and western Illinois.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & CompanyBrown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

