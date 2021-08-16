BGL Announces The Sale Of Ontario Excavac

CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Ontario Excavac Inc. (Ontario Excavac), a Market Square Equity Partners portfolio company, to an undisclosed North American infrastructure investor. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team and its Global M&A partner, Crosbie & Company Inc., served as the exclusive financial advisors to Ontario Excavac in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, Ontario Excavac is a leading underground utility services platform providing a diverse suite of essential services to premier gas, water, and electric customers in the Greater Toronto region, including hydro-excavation, site inspections, preparation and restoration, and specialty gas and water services. Ontario Excavac's broad service offering, expansive fleet of specialty vehicles, and commitment to safety and environmental sustainability make the company an important strategic partner to its customers.

