BGL Announces New Partnership Between Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates And EyeSouth Partners

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the creation of a new partnership between Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates (MCOA) and EyeSouth Partners (EyeSouth) resulting in the addition of MCOA's seven San Antonio-based ophthalmology clinics to EyeSouth's Southern ophthalmology network. BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences team served as the exclusive financial advisor to MCOA in the transaction. The transaction furthers BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences team's commitment to retail medicine — and more broadly, the provider services sector — and represents BGL's fifth completed provider services transaction in 2020. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, MCOA has grown to become one of the leading eye care providers in the Greater San Antonio area. Today, the practice serves the community through 14 providers within seven clinical locations and is supported by approximately 130 clinical and administrative staff. MCOA provides comprehensive vision care in areas such as diseases of the retina, cataract surgery, cornea and glaucoma treatment, as well as through a nationally recognized clinical research program.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the EyeSouth network now consists of 19 practices with approximately 140 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at approximately 80 locations, including 11 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Alabama. MCOA is the second Texas-based practice to affiliate with EyeSouth.

EyeSouth is a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

